Joe Willock Transfer: Newcastle United, Arsenal Reach £25 Million Agreement For Midfielder

Joe Willock is expected to be on his way to Newcastle United after a reported deal was struck between the Toons and Arsenal for a fee in the region of £25 million, personal terms are yet to be finalised but Newcastle are confident of completing the deal in time to make the midfielder available for the opening game of the season against West Ham on August 15.

Willock was left out of the pre-season match against Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday, 8 August 2021, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said, "With Joe (Willock), we'll explain the reasons when we can. It's all I can say now. When I can say more I'll let you know."

The 21-year-old has been Newcastle's main transfer target for this window after he had a very successful loan spell in the second half of last season. He managed to rack up eight goals in 14 appearances and also set a new record by becoming the youngest player to score in seven consecutive games.

When asked about the deal following Newcastle's pre-season friendly at Doncaster on Friday, their manager Steve Bruce told Sky Sports News, "You have to ask Arsenal, it's their decision and it's the player's decision."

"Of course we want him back, he did great with us and gives us another dimension in midfield that we haven't got. We'll keep bashing away at it."

Arsenal have been busy this transfer window

Arsenal have signed three players so far in the form of Nuno Tavares from Benfica, Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht, and Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion. If they manage to offload Willock to Newcastle they will manage to make some funds up for their reported pursuit of James Maddison from Leicester City, who is understood to be open to the idea of joining Arsenal, despite having finished above the Gunners for the past two Premier League seasons. This remains a doubt however as they have already spent £50 million on signing White from Brighton.

However, the north London club are trying to find alternative ways of creating a deal, with a cash-plus-players offer a possibility if there are available Arsenal players that could possibly make the shift to Leicester.

(Image Credits: @Joewillock - Twitter)