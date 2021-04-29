John Abraham's Football Club NorthEast United Offers Help Amid COVID-19 Surge, Shares Note

John Abraham who owns an Indian professional football franchise NorthEast United FC, on Thursday shared a statement through the club's Twitter handle about the ongoing crisis North-Eastern India faces amid the battle against the COVID-19 surge.

"It has been a very difficult month. The devastating impact of the second wave has been heartbreaking to witness. Whilst trying to fight this cruel pandemic, a forest fire broke out on the 24th of April in Mizoram. And just today we experienced a massive earthquake that originated in Assam but was felt throughout the region," John said in the statement.

"We as a club exist for the people of the Northeast, and the legacy we wish to leave is beyond that of just being a football team. To that end, over the past few days, we have been using our social media handles to amplify any COVID-19 assistance required by the people of the Northeast. We are now extending this amplification to any assistance required by those affected by the forest fire in Mizoram and the earthquake in Assam. The people of the Northeast have always had one trait that has united them - and that is resilience. Our unity has been our greatest strength and we will come out of this. #StrongerAsOne," he further wrote.

Please tag us if you need any kind of assistance. We are with you and we are #StrongerAsOne. #Earthquake #ForestFire #CovidHelp pic.twitter.com/1ynrl6g30d — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) April 28, 2021

Assam Earthquake: 6.4 Magnitude Quake Jolts State; Tremors Felt In Northeast, North Bengal

On Wednesday morning at 7:15 am, a massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Assam, said the National Centre for Seismology. The epicentre for the earthquake was 43 km west of Tezpur, Assam and the depth was 17 km, the National Centre for Seismology added. As per reports, the tremors of the Assam earthquake were felt in Guwahati, North Bengal and other parts of the North-eastern states.

Mizoram Fire

The Mizoram Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the forest fire in the worst-affected Lunglei district as it was suspected to be a man-made disaster, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The forest fire, which broke out in the outskirts of Lunglei town on Saturday, has been doused with the help of local volunteers, and Bambi Bucket operation carried out by the Indian Air Force.

According to officials, forest fires have been reported from nearly 70 areas in five districts since last week and the blaze is more or less under control now. No human casualty has been reported, they said.

(With PTI inputs)