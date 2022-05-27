John Terry, Rio Ferdinand Get Into Ugly Twitter Spat; United Legend Digs Up Racism Row

Former Premier League stars Rio Ferdinand and John Terry got themselves into an ugly spat on social media with the two commenting upon each other's egos. Ferdinand told the former Chelsea star that he should be thankful for even being included in the Manchester United legend's list of top five defenders after the racist behaviour he demonstrated with Anton Ferdinand.

John Terry & Rio Ferdinand get involved in ugly spat

As seen in the Tweets below, one can see the ugly discussion that John Terry and Rio Ferdinand had on Twitter over 'ego', where the latter also brought up the infamous racism row involving the former Chelsea star.

Terry was accused in October 2011 of racially abusing Rio's brother Anton Ferdinand during a match between Chelsea and QPR at Loftus Road. Following the incident, the legendary Blues defender received not only a four-game ban but also a £220,000 fine from the FA.

A fragile Ego is putting yourself at Number 1 @rioferdy5

Thanks for putting me in your top 5 🏆👍🏻 — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) May 26, 2022

@JohnTerry26 The moment one has to start pushing their own records and stats it’s really time to start addressing the fragile ego.

Your lucky I even put you in the top 5 after the racism case with my brother so be thankful you made it. — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 26, 2022

How did the Twitter spat between Ferdinand & Terry begin?

Chelsea defender John Terry took a swipe at Rio Ferdinand after the legendary Manchester United defender had an interview with star Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk ahead of the UEFA Champions League final this weekend. During the interaction, the duo gave their thoughts on top five defenders in the history.

While giving his list of the Premier League's top five defenders in history, Ferdinand put himself at the top with Terry in fifth. As a result, Terry took a dig at the former Manchester United star, stating that he had a 'fragile ego', which is why he put himself at the top of the pile. Ferdinand was having none of that, as he replied to Terry that the former Chelsea star was even lucky to be included in the list.

While speaking in his interview with Van Dijk, Ferdinand did praise Terry for his defensive qualities by stating, "In terms of his longevity at that club, what they won, body on the line, a much better footballer than people give him credit for, could play off his left and right foot."

It is no secret that Ferdinand and Terry are two of the greatest stars in the history of Premier League football. Ferdinand won six Premier League titles with Manchester United, two League Cups and also a UEFA Champions League title amongst others. He also won a Premier League player of the month award in October 2001, among several other individual honours.

As for Terry, he won five Premier Leagues, five FA Cups and one UEFA Champions League title, amongst others. Similar to Ferdinand, he too won a Premier League player of the month award in January 2005.