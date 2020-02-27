Jon Bon Jovi Claims 'power Of Whiskey And Beer' Propelled Bayern To Victory Vs Chelsea

American rockstar Jon Bon Jovi has claimed that Bayern Munich players were "drinking" the night before they beat Chelsea 3-0 in the Champions League. Currently in London to record his new single, Jon Bon Jovi shared a hotel with the travelling Bayern Munich squad. Jon Bon Jovi is a passionate sports fan but following the thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge, Jon Bon Jovi reckons Frank Lampard's Chelsea "gave football a bad name".

The Jon Bon Jovi power of whiskey and beer claim regarding Bayern Munich's warm-up

Jon Bon Jovi has reportedly claimed that he noticed Bayern Munich players in a bar on the eve of the first leg of their Champions League clash against Chelsea. Bon Jovi claimed that the Bavarians were having a "good time" before the game and Bayern Munich's win was all the more impressive because the "power of whiskey and beer" helped them overcome Chelsea. While speaking on the Sports Breakfast show, Jon Bon Jovi revealed a bit of gossip from his hotel bar.

🍺 “I was in the bar the night before last & the Bayern team were there.”



🥃 “They overpowered Chelsea on whiskey & beer!”



😳 “The Bayern guys had a good old time & then shellacked Chelsea!”@JonBonJovi shared a hotel with Bayern this week & had some insider gossip 👀 pic.twitter.com/zUmHWgWvSJ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 26, 2020

The 57-year-old American rock n roll icon Jon Bon Jovi spoke to talkSPORT and said he noticed Bayern Munich stars sipping whiskey and beer and joked that he might have revealed too much information.

"I was minding my own business in the bar and the Bayern Munich team were there the night before and how, on the power of whisky and beer, overpowered Chelsea last night doesn't say much for Chelsea's drinking habits. The Bayern guys were certainly sipping whisky and having a good old time and then they went and shellacked Chelsea last night! And now I’m going to get everyone in trouble"

Chelsea face the Jon Bon Jove power of whiskey and beer hangover

Chelsea have a mountain to climb in the second leg of the Champions League as a Serge Gnabry brace and Robert Lewandowski's tap-in meant that the defending Bundesliga champions have a 3-0 advantage for the game at the Allianz Arena. Although we're only halfway there, the Champions League tie looks out of reach for the west London outfit when they travel to the Allianz Arena on March 18.

