Jordan Henderson, Harry Maguire Injury Updates: Will The English Duo Be Fit For Euro 2020?

On Tuesday, England head coach Gareth Southgate had to cut seven players from his provisional list as he trimmed his squad down to 26 players for the upcoming Euro 2020. Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of four right-backs picked, while injured duo Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson are also included. However, Southgate provided injury updates on the Man United and Liverpool captain ahead of the European Championship which begins from June 11th onwards.

Harry Maguire injury update: Man United captain doubtful for England's Euro 2020 opener

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Southgate revealed that Man United skipper Harry Maguire might be doubtful for England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia. Maguire has been struggling with ankle ligament damage he picked up earlier in May and was forced to miss the Europa League final as Man United lost to Villarreal.

On the defender's injury, Southgate said, "We know exactly where he’s at. Our medical team have been over with him in Manchester. He’s not travelled to us yet with quarantine issues coming from Poland (after the Europa League final). That was a bit more complicated. It’s going to be tight for the first game (vs Croatia), there’s no question."

Jordan Henderson injury update: Southgate optimistic on Liverpool captain's involvement in Euro 2020

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was also named in the squad despite having not played for over three months due to a groin injury that required surgery. Henderson trained this week and is set to be involved in Wednesday's opening warm-up match against Austria at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

Southgate was optimistic about Henderson's involvement in the European Championship and explained, "Jordan has trained with the team all week, so that's been good. We've had to modify him through certain parts of the session. He'll be involved in the game tomorrow. So his progress is good, but we're realistic about what that might look like."

England squad for Euro 2020: Full 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone.

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham.

Forwards: Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bukayo Saka.

England schedule for Euro 2020

England have two friendlies scheduled in the coming week before competitive action begins. The Three Lions meet Austria on Wednesday, followed by a home date with Romania on Sunday.

Their European Championship campaign then opens against Croatia on June 13 before they take on Scotland and the Czech Republic in their remaining Group D fixtures.

