Jorginho Reveals Motivation To Embarrass Chelsea Fans On Being Called Maurizio Sarri's Son

In a recent piece, Jorginho revealed that he was keen on embarrassing Chelsea fans who called him Maurizio Sarri's son when the Italian midfielder struggled in England. While revealing his motivation, he did admit that his critics played a significant role in helping him become the player that he is today. Jorginho, who has recently been crowned the UEFA Player of the Year, is also expected to be one of the frontrunners for the elusive Ballon d'Or as he guided Chelsea to their second Champions League victory and Italy to a fantastic Euro win this season.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been one of the most talked-about sporting personalities due to his fantastic year of winning trophies and personal accolades. However, things were not always as bright for the Italian midfielder as they are now. He was labelled Maurizio Sarri's son for all the wrong reasons after the Italian manager brought him to Stamford Bridge in 2018. The Blue fans were disappointed at the lack of goals or assists he provided. As a result, Jorginho was motivated to leave the Chelse fans embarrassed. He revealed his motivation via a piece for The Players' Tribune.

His statement read, "My start at Chelsea made me miss it [Napoli] even more. We all remember what they were saying, right? I was too slow. I was too weak. I was Sarri's son. Man, it made me so angry. But listen, they underestimated me. You see, I've had a turbulent start at every club I've been with. Every club. It's incredible.'

In order to explain his disastrous starts at different clubs, he added, "When I came to Verona, nobody wanted me. They sent me on loan to the fourth division. Nobody wanted me there either. But I kept working, and I won respect. I went back to Verona, and we went up to Serie A. I had a hard year at Napoli, too. And then Sarri came and changed everything. So the Chelsea stuff? Puh! I just used the criticism as fuel. I was thinking, These people are going to be embarrassed. And now I'm sitting here with a Europa League title and a Champions League title. So to all the critics, I just want to say one thing. Thank you. Really, thank you all."