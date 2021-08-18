Jorginho Says It Would Be A 'scandal' If He Wins Ballon D'Or Ahead Of Messi: Report

Chelsea and Italy star Jorginho has been tipped for the Ballon d'Or award for this year after having a stellar campaign for both club and country. Jorginho won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea before winning the Euro 2020 with the Italian football team. However, according to former Italian player Antonio Cassano, Jorginho agreed it would be a 'scandal' if he won the elusive Ballon d'Or award ahead of Lionel Messi. Messi along with Cristiano Ronaldo have won the Ballon d'Or in 11 of the 12 previous seasons.

Jorginho believes him winning Ballon d'Or would be a 'scandal'

Antonio Cassano revealed that Jorginho concurred with his opinion that it would be a 'scandal' if the Chelsea midfielder won the Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi. While speaking to Christian Vieri on his Twitch channel, Cassano said, "Remember when I said any journalist who voted for Jorginho as Ballon d’Or should have his licence taken away? Well, I was in Formentera with my family, and just as I sat down, I felt a touch. 'Antonio, you're great!' the voice says. I turn around to ask who he was, he took off his glasses and mask, and it was Jorginho! I told him, Jorgi, can you believe the scandal if they should give you the Ballon d’Or, and not to Messi? He replied that he absolutely agreed with me. Messi should always win it."

Jorginho's answer to the prospect of winning the Ballon d'Or

In a previous interview with SporTV, Jorginho explained that comparing himself to the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is unthinkable. However, he added that since the Ballon d'Or award depends on certain criteria, there is a chance that his name could be included in the shortlist. Jorginho said, "We all have dreams. But, I'll be honest, it depends on the criteria that the decision is based on. If we're talking about talent, then I know I'm not the best in the world. But if it's going on titles, then nobody has won more than I have this season. How could I compare myself to Messi, Neymar, or Cristiano Ronaldo? They've got completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria."

When is the Ballon d'Or award ceremony this year?

After the Ballon d'Or award ceremony was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the award will be handed out in December of this year. Other than Jorginho and Lionel Messi, the top candidates for the award include Robert Lewandowski, N'Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, and Kylian Mbappe.