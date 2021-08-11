Jose Fonte Says He Jokingly Asked Ronaldo To Join Lille, Here's How Juve Star Responded

Ligue 1 defending champions Lille's captain Jose Fonte said that he jokingly asked Cristiano Ronaldo if he would like to reignite his rivalry with Lionel Messi, who was unveiled as Lille's title rival in PSG's latest signing earlier on Wednesday. Fonte also touched upon the issue of financial fair play after PSG's spending spree but said that Messi joining the French league was incredible as he would get to play against him. Fonte and Cristiano play together for the Portuguese national team.

"It's exciting. Obviously, in terms of competitors, it's going to be even harder for us but we're up for a challenge. I feel great. I feel great because it's incredible to hear a player like Lionel Messi is in French football in our league." Fonte told talkSPORT.

Fonte asks Cristiano to join him at Lille

He said that he has been texting Ronaldo every day to try and get him to join Lille but Ronaldo just laughed it off. He also added that it would be an incredible feat to keep a clean sheet against PSG's front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.

"I'm texting Cristiano to come to Lille every day! He's only replied 'ha ha ha'." He added, "Imagine if we keep a clean sheet against them (Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe)! It will just value us even more even if we do it. Incredible front three. Are they going to defend? I don't know. It will be interesting to see the competitiveness of the league this year."

FFP does not apply to PSG, claims Fonte

Fonte also talked about Financial Fair Play in France and said that it seems as though these laws do not apply to PSG.

"I want to touch on another aspect though. I just want to understand the Financial Fair Play in France. Every single club is restricting their spending. They can't buy a lot, they can't get players on big wages but then PSG comes and it looks like there's no law."

"Winning the league is not guaranteed, they're counting on a lot of things that haven't happened. How is that allowed?" Fonte asked.

He's happy to have Messi in Ligue 1 but Fonte says it's unfair on other teams

Fonte also said that while it is great to have Messi in the French League, he questioned 'is it really fair on the other teams' and while every team in the league was under restrictions where some players had to also lower their wages and have not spent much, PSG on the other side has made some heavy additions to their wage budget by getting in so many new players like Gini Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and of course Messi.

"It's great that the French league is having Leo Messi... but obviously you have to look at the other aspect of it, is it really fair?"

"Everyone had to tighten the budget at Lille, some players had to reduce their wages. Then you come to PSG and you see Gianluigi Donnarumma signing, Sergio Ramos signing, you see Georginio Wijnaldum signing... All these players are coming for big, big wages and they already have lots of players that have incredible wages. That's where the frustration comes from," argued Fonte.

