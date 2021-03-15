Jose Mourinho Accuses Tottenham Players Of 'Hiding' In North London Derby Defeat

Premier League outfit Arsenal emerged victorious over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby as Mikel Arteta's men produced an epic comeback at Emirates. Thus the Gunners brought a halt to Jose Mourinho's side's three-game winning streak in the Premier League. The defeat hasn't gone down well with the former Real Madrid manager as he blamed his players for 'hiding' during the game.

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Jose Mourinho's men blow up lead against Gunners

Erik Lamela bagged the lead for Spurs in the 33rd minute after coming on a substitute after Son Heung-min sustained a hamstring injury. Sergio Reguilon sent in a scintillating cross in the penalty box with Lucas Moura bringing it down before directing it towards Lamela, who struck a rabona between two defenders to bag the lead.

But the lead for Mourinho's men could not last long. In the 42nd minute, Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard equalised after receiving the ball from Kieran Tierney. He scuffed a shot at goal, with the ball landing past Hugo Lloris after being deflected by Toby Alderweireld.

Davinson Sanchez handed over a win to Arsenal after he brought down Alexandre Lacazette inside the penalty box in the second half. And the France international struck the ball in the bottom right corner, sending Lloris down the other way, effectively sealing the win for Mikel Arteta.

Important players were hiding: Mourinho interview stuffed with allegations

Mourinho could not hide his anguish at his team and went on to level some serious allegations on Spurs. He claimed that his side lacked intensity in the first half, apart from the opener from Lamela. The Portuguese tactician did not shy away from stating that the players played poorly.

"Some important players hiding. I'm not even going in direction of individuals. I'm as guilty for that first-half as the players. People hiding themselves, no intensity, no passing and moving. We were poor. As simple as that," said the manager as Arsenal ended their three-game winning streak in the Premier League.

Premier League table update as Spurs' three-game winning streak ends

Following the defeat, Spurs have tumbled further in the Premier League after leading the charts briefly early in the season. Mourinho's men now languish at the seventh spot in the Premier League table, having racked up 45 points in 28 games. Meanwhile, Arsenal stay put at the 10th spot despite the victory, managing 41 points in 28 games.

Image courtesy: AP