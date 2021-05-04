Jose Mourinho Appointed AS Roma's Manager Ahead Of 2021-22 Season After Tottenham Sacking

A couple of weeks after being sacked by English club Tottenham Hotspur, Jose Mourinho has been appointed as the new head coach of the Serie A club AS Roma. This has been officially confirmed by Roma on their official Twitter handle.

Jose Mourinho next AS Roma manager

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Italian club wrote that they are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become their new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season

ðŽð…ð…ðˆð‚ðˆð€ð‹ ðŸ¤



The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/f5YGGIVFJp — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 4, 2021

The announcement of Mourinho's appointment comes just days ahead of AS Roma's UEFA Europa League second-leg semi-final clash against Manchester United on Thursday. They had suffered a 2-6 loss at the hands of the 'Red Devils' in the first leg at Old Trafford last week will be hoping to return the favour when they host MUFC at Stadio Olimpico. However, the odds are stacked against the Serie A side and they must score four goals at a minimum in order to seal a final berth on May 26.

Why did Spurs terminate Mourinho's services with immediate effect?

According to multiple reports, Tottenham Hotspur decided to part ways with manager Jose Mourinho effective immediately ahead of the business end of the 2020/21 season. In fact, the move had come less than 24 hours after the Spurs confirmed they were part of the 12 teams that intended to start a breakaway European Super League. The Portuguese tactician's job was on the line for the past few months, following their exits from the FA Cup and the Europa League and the lack of a top-four push in the ongoing edition of the Premier League.

After Tottenham had terminated the controversial manager's services with immediate effect, former English midfielder Ryan Mason was named his successor and the Englishman currently serves as the team's interim manager.