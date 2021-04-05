Jose Mourinho Blames Tottenham Players For His Hair Colour Following Shock Newcastle Draw

Tottenham Hotspur botched up a glorious chance to go level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea following their 2-2 draw against Newcastle United. Spurs were architects of their own downfall, with on-loan Arsenal youngster Joe Willock scoring the goal that cost the visitors two points. Manager Jose Mourinho was furious following the game and slammed his squad for bringing "instability" upon themselves all too often.

Jose Mourinho slams squad after Tottenham drop crucial points in Top 4 chase

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has hit out at his squad following their 2-2 draw against Newcastle United on Sunday. Speaking to the press after the game, the former Chelsea boss said that he always sets his team up for a win and his squad repeats the same kind of mistakes too often. The Portuguese tactician said that "some of his white hairs" come from having seen things not used to at this level. Mourinho's teams in the past have been defensively astute, and are well known for defending their lead and keeping clean sheets.

However, Tottenham have defied those claims this season by dropping 11 points due to goals conceded in the final 10 minutes. Mourinho said that he remains the same coach but the personnel has changed, aiming a jibe at his Spurs squad. The Tottenham boss added that his team made some defensive mistakes, which led to instability and brought hope to the opponent, who eventually scored an equaliser. The former Man United manager added that Spurs were unable to handle Newcastle's pressure, despite Harry Kane scoring twice, and blasted his side for giving chances to the opposition.

ðŸ—£ Reporter: "In the past, holding on to a lead is what you've been so good at.”



ðŸ—£ Mourinho: "Same coach, different players."



Absolutely brutal. ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/fnJ1wgz8S7 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) April 4, 2021

Tottenham are currently fifth in the Premier League standings, two points off Chelsea, who shockingly lost 2-5 to West Brom on Saturday. A failure to make it to the Champions League will be a huge blow for Spurs, who went all the previous summer signing a host of players to ensure that Mourinho can put in a title challenge. And while the team showed initial promise, Spurs consistently dropped points and now are struggling to get back into the top four. The Champions League qualification will be high on Mourinho's agenda as well, with his job under imminent threat following their shock exit at the hands of Olympiacos in the Europa League.

Tottenham have a tough run of fixtures coming up, which will decide the futures of Mourinho and possibly his star striker Harry Kane. The England captain has been linked with a move away from North London, with both Manchester clubs and Real Madrid interested in a Harry Kane transfer. The 27-year-old is currently leading the Premier League golden boot race with 19 goals, along with providing 13 assists in this campaign.

(Image Courtesy: Tottenham Twitter)