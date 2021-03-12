Jose Mourinho Booked Snoop Dogg For WILD Party During Chelsea Days: Wayne Bridge

Jose Mourinho may come across as a disciplinarian with many public disagreements with his players throughout his managerial career. And while the former Man United boss is known for his harsh treatment of players, he did know how to throw a party. Former Chelsea player Wayne Bridge has given insight into one of those occasions when the now Tottenham Hotspur boss threw the squad a party, with rapping mogul Snoop Dogg in attendance.

Speaking on the Rig Biz Podcast, former Chelsea star Wayne Bridge said that Mourinho had the impression of being a tough leader, and was known for being strict with his players. However, he once deviated from that approach during a pre-season tour of America. The former left-back explained that the Portuguese manager decided to throw his players a big pre-season party out in the States. Bridge said, "He was good for the lads. There were times we've had pre-seasons in America, and he's thrown a party. And when I say thrown a party, I mean Snoop Dogg's there; everyone's there. But you see how he treats some players and I think it's a bit harsh sometimes".

Wayne Bridge went on to praise Mourinho's managerial ability but revealed he finds it funny to see his former manager lose his temper from time to time. The former Chelsea defender said, "He's a great coach but where he's had a bit of a tough time at United and Tottenham, sometimes he looks like a spoilt is throwing his teddies out of the pram. I don't think he deals with it that well sometimes. But it's funny to watch, I love seeing that". Wayne played at Chelsea under Mourinho's leadership from 2003 until 2009. During their time together they won two Premier League titles, before the former Porto manager's departure in 2007.

The Jose Mourinho Chelsea career saw a second spell in 2013, which resulted in the club winning the Premier League title again in the 2014/15 season, before his unceremonious sacking six months later. The Portuguese was later at the helm of Manchester United for two and half seasons, before joining Tottenham Hotspur last season. Spurs are currently seventh in the Premier League standings as they chase a spot in the Champions League next season.

The North Londoners are currently five points off fourth-placed Chelsea, who have resurrected their campaign under new manager Thomas Tuchel. Wayne Bridge meanwhile, retired from professional football in 2014, after spells at Manchester City, West Ham, Sunderland, Brighton and Reading.

