Jose Mourinho Claims He Won 'Half A Trophy' At Tottenham In Hilarious Rant

Great Jose Mourinho quotes have become a part of football ever since the Portuguese started his managerial career at the turn of the century. The Special One, as he is known, is one of the most successful managers in world football and his record speaks for itself. Mourinho is now set to take over at Roma ahead of the new season making a return to the Serie A after a decade.

Jose Mourinho's "half a trophy": Special One wants recognition for leading Spurs to Carabao Cup final

Speaking to TV legend James Corden for The Sun, Jose Mourinho claimed he won "25 and a half trophies" in his managerial career, with the half coming from guiding Tottenham to the Carabao Cup final last season. The Portuguese however was sacked days before the final with Ryan Mason appointed as interim boss as Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat. Mourinho was dismissed six days prior to the game after a run of poor results in the league, despite his proven record of winning silverware. The former Real Madrid boss has won 25 titles during his stints at Chelsea, Inter Milan, Porto, Real Madrid and Manchester United, and was visibly disappointed at not being given the opportunity to led Spurs into Wembley against his arch-rival Pep Guardiola.

Jose Mourinho: “So if you want me to be proactive now you can ask me, ‘how many trophies have you won in your career?’ And I’ll tell you 25 and a half. The half is the final I didn’t play with Tottenham.” — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) June 9, 2021

The 58-year-old said, "You ask the guys who played lots of finals and everybody will tell you, ‘to play a final is a dream’ and it doesn’t matter if it is the first final or number 20 or number 50, a final is always a dream. A Wembley final is more than a dream, I played the first on the new Wembley and every time I go there, it’s more than a dream and to have a chance to win a trophy with a club that doesn’t have many of course was a double dream. I am the kind of guy that when I close the door of a club, I move and I just wish good to people, but in a funny way I would say I have 25 and a half titles because it’s something that marks my career which is not to play a final that I won the right to go there."

Jose Mourinho Tottenham record

Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs and was appointed on a four-year contract in November 2019. Mourinho managed to steer Tottenham into Europe, as they finished sixth in the Premier League. The 2020/21 season started on a positive note with Spurs leading the Premier League table heading into December. However a poor run of form saw them steeply, and Levy eventually settled for Mourinho's head. The Portuguese was sacked in April after just 17 months in North London, marking the first time that he had departed a club without winning a trophy since 2002.

Jose Mourinho salary at Roma

Jose Mourinho has been appointed Roma head coach on a three-year deal set to begin at the start of next season. The Portuguese boss was recently sacked by Tottenham just 17 months into the job and was offered a three-year deal by the Serie A giants. It will mark Mourinho's second spell in Serie A after he spent two seasons with Inter Milan before leaving to join Real Madrid in 2010. The three-year deal wills see him bag a total of $46m net, with the Portuguese set to earn a further $18million from the remainder of his contract at Tottenham.

