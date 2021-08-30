Jose Mourinho Devours A Pizza As He Celebrates Roma's Grand Win Over Salernitana; WATCH

AS Roma won their second match in a row in the Serie A after defeating Salernitana 4-0 at the Stadio Arechi in Salerno. Jose Mourinho was very happy with his players' performances as they managed to score four and also kept a clean sheet. He was seen on the train ride back to Rome devouring a huge pizza and looked extra happy while doing so.

Mourinho is clearly loving life in Italy 🍕 pic.twitter.com/z7hSyfpv1f — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 30, 2021

Roma's rise in the second half

Roma won 4-0 thanks to goals from Jordan Veretout, new signing Tammy Abraham, and a brace from Lorenzo Pellegrini. They dominated proceedings with 81% possession, 28 attempts out of which nine were on target. At half-time things were stuck in a deadlock at 0-0 and Pellegrini has revealed that Mourinho's half-time words helped the team to a resounding victory. They scored all four of the goals in the second half. When Jose was asked about that he told AS Roma's official website that there was no way the team was going to settle for anything less than a draw.

"There was no way we weren’t going to win tonight. I was calm from the first minute. The team played really, really well. I told them that, against Fiorentina, even when we were 1-0 up and a man up, I was worried about the game – whereas tonight when it was 0-0 and 11 against 11 I was completely calm. The team dominated every moment of the match. Perhaps people will say that we didn’t create much [early on], but we played high up the pitch, we pressed well and we didn’t give them any openings at all. They had a couple of glimpses, one after we made it 2-0, but other than that we were in complete control."

Mourinho loves the Italian fans

He was also asked about his first two months at the Italian capital and he said that he was happy to be back in Italy to a team with proper fans that have a huge passion for the game. "When I arrived I was happy: I was coming back to Italy, to a team with proper fans, to a nation that really has a huge passion for the game. The people in Italy have a special bond with their clubs. I needed to come back and feel that once again," said Mourinho.

Roma now sits third in league level on points with Lazio, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Napoli. They will have a tricky visit from Sassuolo on September 21, when the players return from their international break. They face Lazio and Juventus on September 26 and October 17 respectively.

(Image Credits: @ASRomaEN - Twitter)