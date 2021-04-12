Jose Mourinho FURIOUS With Solskjaer As Man United Lashes Out At Son Heung-Min

Jose Mourinho has hit out Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskaer following their clash at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday. The visitors ran out 3-1 winners thanks to a brilliant second-half comeback, which further mounted the pressure on Mourinho, as Spurs' hopes for making it to the Champions League look slim at the moment. The Portuguese in a bid to divert attention hit out Solskjaer comments, after his outright criticism of Son Heung-Min.

Man United trumped 3-1 on their visit to North London on Sunday, but the victory was not without controversy. The Red Devils had their fits-half opener controversially chalked you for a foul by Scott McTominay on Son Heung-Min. The South Korean international was caught in the face by the midfielder’s midfielder and fell animatedly to the ground, and VAR subsequently ruled out the goal. Manchester United players were furious with the decision, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it a point to criticise the ref and the decision after the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the game, Solskjaer said, “If that’s a clear and obvious error, it’s an obvious error he had to look at it. It was a perfectly good goal. I have to say if my son stays down like this for three minutes and gets 10 of his mates around him… if he gets that in the face from one of his other mates and he needs 10 of his mates to help him up, he won't get any food". The Manchester United boss hit a nerve with those comments, with Jose Mourinho revealing that he was very disappointed with his counterpart's choice of words.

Solskjær on Son Heung-min: "We shouldn’t be conned. I have to say, if my son stays down for three minutes and he needs his ten mates to help him up, he won’t get any food." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 11, 2021

The Tottenham boss said, "Let me tell you something. I am very, very surprised that after the comments that Ole made on Sonny, you don't ask me about it. Because, if it’s telling me that player A, B or C from another club was my son and I wouldn’t give him dinner tonight, what would be the reaction to that? It’s very, very sad that you don’t ask me about that. I just want to say, Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole because I think a father - I am a father - you have to always feed your kids, it doesn't matter what they do". Mourinho further revealed that he took up his views with Solskjaer after the game had ended.

José Mourinho responds to Solskjær: "Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. Because a father you have always to feed your kids, it doesn't matter what they do — I have told Ole what I think about his comments." #mulive [mail] https://t.co/9sLru9w1dW — utdreport (@utdreport) April 11, 2021

While Edinson Cavani's opener was chalked off controversially in the first half, the Manchester United striker did get onto the scoresheet in the second half to set up his side's win. The Uruguayan international first linked up well with Fred, as the Brazilian smashed in his rebound to level the scores. The 34-year-old made it 2-1 later, scoring a diving header off a pinpoint Mason Greenwood cross to put the Red Devils in the driving seat. Greenwood then put the result beyond doubt with a stoppage-time strike, to cap off a brilliant second-half comeback. The win means that Man United solidified their position at second in the Premier League table. Meanwhile, the Spurs are now are six points off West Ham, who occupy the final Champions Lague slot.

