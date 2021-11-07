Jose Mourinho Gives A Reporter Piece Of His Mind Before Storming Out Of Press Conference

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho continues to involve himself in controversies as he has hit out at another reporter, two days after he had a row with Norwegian reporter Jan Age Fjortoft. With results not going the way of the Portuguese boss, he is removing his frustration on reporters and on the pitch.

After an excellent start to the Serie A campaign, Roma have just won one game in their previous five outings (1D, 3L), a run that has dropped them to fifth place in the standings.

Jose Mourinho hits out at another reporter

Jose Mourinho lashed out at another journalist during an interview as he branded them 'not intelligent' when asked about his time at AS Roma. The Portuguese boss has been involved in several controversies in his first six months alone as he has publicly criticized his players and has also taunted rival supporters. The 58-year old hit out at Italian journalist Maro Juric after he was asked, "It's been six months since you signed for Roma. Would you change anything that you've done in terms of choices, statements, requests or anything that you've done?"

In response, Mourinho said, "You are here in practically every press conference, but either you are very intelligent, and you want people to think you are not or you are not intelligent at all. I want to think you're intelligent, but you like to do what you do." The former Tottenham manager then got up and left the press conference. His latest spat comes just days after his side drew against FK Bodø/Glimt on Thursday night during the UEFA Conference League.

After the match, Mourinho was left furious that his side were not awarded two penalties. While speaking to journalist Jan Age Fjortoft in his post-match interview, the Portuguese said, "Look, the referee has to explain, but they don't speak." He went on to ask the reporter if they saw the game when he was asked to elaborate on what did the referee do wrong during the match. Despite Fjortoft insisting to get the 58-year old's response to his question, Mourinho continued to turn it around by asking the journalist what did he see in the match.