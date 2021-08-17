Jose Mourinho Hails Tammy Abraham's 'mentality' For Accepting A Challenge Outside England

A few hours after Tammy Abraham completed a £34 million move to AS Roma on a five-year contract, Jose Mourinho appreciated the former Chelsea striker for being willing to accept a new challenge away from his home. Mourinho also lauded the club's owners who were willing to spend the money after Edin Dzeko made a surprise exit from the club. 35-year old Dzeko joined Inter Milan after spending five years at Roma.

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho lauds Tammy Abraham

While speaking to Roma TV, Jose Mourinho praised Tammy Abraham for having the ambition to achieve glory outside the Premier League. "I know him (Tammy) as a player, a person and in terms of mentality. It is always tough for an English player to leave his country and the Premier League and that says so much about him. If you leave the Premier League, it’s because you are ambitious, because you want to get back into your national team, because you want to play at the World Cup and win outside of England, where not many English players have had brilliant careers."

Mourinho also explained how pleased he was with the team despite not having experienced players in his squad. "He comes here with that ambition and we hope to see his best qualities as a player. With Tammy, Eldor Shomurodov and Borja Mayoral, we have attacking options that I’m very pleased about. We don’t have the experience you might see at Juventus with Cristiano Ronaldo, at Milan with Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, given they are all well-established, but in terms of potential, I couldn’t be happier with the players we have," added Mourinho.

Mourinho praised club owners for replacing Dzeko at the earliest

Jose Mourinho also appreciated AS Roma's owners for promptly finding a replacement for Edin Dzeko after revealing that he was surprised that the Bosnian striker left the club. "I have to say the general manager and owners have been brilliant. The reality is that we started pre-season thinking we had Dzeko and what happened was a bit of a surprise for all of us. In an incredibly difficult market and in a financial situation that is difficult for every, or more precisely, almost every club, having the willingness, the ambition, the respect for the fans' emotions and reacting in this way after losing Dzeko and bringing in Tammy Abraham was a real coup."

Image: josemourinho/Instagram & @OfficialASRoma/Twitter