Jose Mourinho HILARIOUSLY Films Media Personnel Who Circle Him After Tottenham Sacking

Last night Tottenham were at the centre of attention as they sacked manager Jose Mourinho amidst the European Super League drama. The decision came at a crucial time of the season for Tottenham, who are all set to play in the EFL Carabao Cup final on Sunday. Mourinho, after being relieved of his duties, hilariously filmed media personnel who circled him after the sacking.

Why was Jose Mourinho sacked?

Jose Mourinho's job had been on the line for the past few months following Tottenham's exits from both the FA Cup and the Europa League. However, Tottenham's run of poor results in the Premier League may have put the nail in the coffin for Mourinho. After Saturday's 2-2 draw to Everton, Tottenham are currently seventh in the Premier League table and are five points off West Ham, who occupy the final Champions League spot. According to reports, Ryan Mason and Chris Powell are in line to take over at Tottenham for the remainder of the season.

Jose Mourinho Instagram video: Mou films media personnel after Tottenham sacking

Jose Mourinho is well known for his hilarious interviews and blunt responses to media personnel but little did anyone expect that he would be filming them after his sacking. On Jose Mourinho Instagram, the former Tottenham manager posted a short clip moments after he was relieved of his duties by Tottenham on Monday. He can be seen appearing seemingly unhappy with the media who were gathered in front of him.

In the video, Mourinho can be heard saying, "They don't give me privacy, even my friend Gary is disturbing me. That's my life." It remains to be seen what is next for the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss. Will another club appoint him as a manager or will he become a pundit again?

Jose Mourinho net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Jose Mourinho has a net worth of $120 million. As per further reports, Mourinho's current contract at Tottenham is believed to be a staggering £15m a season. Moreover, because his contract does not have a break clause, his sacking would mean that Tottenham will have to pay him a hefty price believed to be in the region of £34.8m. Moreover, as per reports the Portuguese manager also owns a six-bedroom mansion in the Belgravia area of London that is believed to be worth £25 million now.

