Jose Mourinho Meets Conor McGregor: Special One Exchanges Roma Shirt For Irish Whiskey

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho revealed the details of his meeting with Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Conor McGregor on his social media account on Friday. The Special One made an interesting deal with the Notorious One as Mourinho gave McGregor a Roma shirt with 'Conor 10' on the back in exchange for an Irish Whiskey.

McGregor is in Rome for his son Rian's christening, while Mourinho is set to lead his Roma side against Serie A giants Juventus on Sunday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 12:15 AM IST on October 18.

Jose Mourinho shares pictures of meeting Conor McGregor

Jose Mourinho took to his Instagram handle to post pictures of meeting Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor, stating that it was impossible to 'say no' to the MMA legend. The Special One and the Notorius one can be seen sharing whiskey, with McGregor proudly holding the AS Roma shirt given to him by Mourinho. Similarly to the Portuguese boss, the Irish wrestler also took to Instagram to post a story of the meeting and wrote the caption as, 'Respect to this man. Legend.'

McGregor recently revealed that he would be returning to Europe to continue recovering after a long spell in the United States. The Irish fighter suffered a broken leg after his defeat to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight. Meanwhile, Mourinho will hope to continue his excellent start as Roma boss by potentially getting a win over Serie A giants Juventus at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday night.

How to watch Juventus vs Roma live in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no official telecast for Serie A matches in India. However, fans can watch the Juventus vs Roma live streaming on the Voot Select app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all matches on the social media pages of the two teams and the Serie A.

Juventus vs Roma team news

Juventus predicted line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Federico Bernardeschi, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Dejan Kulusevski, Moise Kean, Federico Chiesa

AS Roma predicted line-up: Rui Patricio, Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina, Ebrima Darboe, Bryan Cristante, Stephan El Shaarawy, Jordan Veretout, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham