Jose Mourinho Posts Picture With Chelsea Legend John Terry, Caption Catches Attention

Jose Mourinho took on a familiar face in John Terry as the former Chelsea captain is the current assistant manager at Aston Villa was present in the opposition dugout during the PL fixture between both sides on Monday night. The London outfit emerged victorious against the Claret and Blues by finding the back of the net in each half and keeping a clean sheet that propelled them into the top six of the Premier League. The Portuguese manager took to social media and celebrated the win while also adding a cryptic caption that caught the attention of various football fans.

Jose Mourinho Instagram: Spurs boss celebrates Villa win on social media

After the win, Mourinho and his former Chelsea captain John Terry shook hands with each other and shared a heartwarming embrace before heading their own ways. The Portuguese manager decided to savour the moment with his former team captain as he used the image of him and Terry to celebrate the win on his official Instagram account. He went on to caption the post by mentioning how proud he was of his team and shared his happiness with the boys. The three-time Premier League winner did not forget to mention John Terry and went on to share how he will always be one of "my boys".

Tottenham news: Spurs go into top six following Villa win

Tottenham Hotspur locked horns against Dean Smith's side on Monday night in an attempt to pocket three crucial points as the Premier League enters the last 10 rounds of fixtures. Spurs, who were ranked eighth on the Premier League table faced Aston Villa and registered a comfortable victory over the West Midlands outfit on Monday.

Both the teams started off well and managed to keep each other silent until the first half-hour of the game before a moment of magic from Vinicius helped Tottenham ended the first half with a 1-0 advantage. The London outfit went on to double their lead after Matty Cash fouled Harry Kane into the box giving the visitors an easy penalty. The Spurs and English national team captain went on to convert the same helping Jose Mourinho's side break into the top six of the Premier League.

With just nine games left in the league campaign, every team is approaching their next game week with extreme caution as they aim to walk away with three points in all remaining matches while aiming to cement a better slot for themselves in the English League standings. Jose Mourinho's Tottenham are currently slotted sixth on the table and will be wary of any slip-ups with Liverpool and Everton breathing down their necks with only two points separating Spurs and the Merseyside outfits.