Jose Mourinho SACKED By Tottenham Amid Poor Form, European Super League Turmoil

Amidst the whole European Super League drama, Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Jose Mourinho effective immediately. The decision comes in at a crucial time of the season for Spurs, with the club all set to play in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. Tottenham are currently seventh in the Premier League table, five points off West Ham, who occupy the final Champions League slot. Here is more on the Jose Mourinho sacked story.

Jose Mourinho sacked? Tottenham sack manager amid European Super League drama

According to multiple reports, Tottenham Hotspur have decided to part ways with manager Jose Mourinho effective immediately ahead of the business end of the 2020/21 season. The move comes less than 24 hours after Spurs confirmed they were part of the 12 teams that intended to start a breakaway European Super League. The Portuguese tactician's job was on the line for the past few months, following their exits from the FA Cup and the Europa League and the lack of a top-four push. As per reports, Ryan Mason and Chris Powell are in line to take over at Tottenham for the remainder of the season.

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC âšªï¸ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021

Tottenham had employed Mourinho midway through last season, replacing Mauricio Pochettino, and the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss was handed a free reign in the market, to catapult Spurs to a title challenge. Tottenham did start the season brilliantly, defeating Manchester United 6-1 and being in the top two till December. However, a dip in form has seen the club in danger of missing out on the Champions League.

Spurs have been winless in their last three games, with 2-2 draws against Newcastle and Everton, along with a 3-1 defeat at home to Mourinho's Manchester United. In his a year and a half stint in North London, Mourinho has lost more games than he did during his stellar tenures at Porto, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and his first spell at Chelsea. As per the Jose Mourinho Tottenham stats, he has dropped more points from winning positions this season than any other Premier League club and his relationship with a number of players has been fractious.

Mourinho's stormy tenure has come to an end as chairman Daniel Levy takes drastic action over the club's disappointing second half to the Premier League season, which has seen them drop down the Premier League table. Reports suggest that Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers is the prime candidate to take over the reins in the summer and steer the club into the European Super League era. Former Juventus boss Massimilano Allegri is also an option should Daniel Levy decide to make a move on the now free agent manager.

(Image Courtesy: Spurs Twitter)