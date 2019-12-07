Tottenham Hotspur Boss Jose Mourinho Says He Does Not Like 'sad People' After Defeat

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has warned all his players that he does not like sad people after a defeat. According to reports, the Portuguese manager slept at the training ground after his team's narrow 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford, so that he could get up early to prepare for Tottenham's match against Burnley on November 7.

'I don't like sad people'

Mourinho said that he wants his players to understand and know that he does not like people who are sad in case they taste defeat at the hands of their rivals. He also said that he wants his players to get the message that the word 'defeat' does not exist in his dictionary, adding that being sad was not the option as they should be ready for the next match.

He also said that in a game of football whenever a team loses a match, there is another one to look forward to. Mourinho said that the defeat needs to be replaced with a win as matches can be replaced but people cannot. The Portuguese said that people need to move forward and learn from the mistakes they make.

He further added that defeat is not an empty word and said that accepting defeat is a learning process. Responding to a question Mourinho said that his team has the right attitude and added that it is his job to help them as they are amazing players.

Tottenham's final Group B Champions League match

Tottenham Spurs played against Bayern Munich in their final Group B Champions League match on November 11 at Allianz Arena. Having qualified for the knockout stages, Spurs will aim to finish with 13 points. Mourinho said that Oliver Skipp, Ryan Sessegnon and Troy Parrot might get a chance to play against Bayern as it will be very important for them to play this match and important for him to get to know his players better.

He said that there might be a few players on the team who have not played for him before. Mourinho further added that he will try to field a team that tries to fight for a result.

Tottenham is currently at the 8th position with 20 points after registering 5 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses after playing 20 matches so far. They next play against 12th placed Burnley in a Premier League match to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on November 7.

