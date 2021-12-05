Jose Mourinho Snaps At Reporter Post Loss To Inter; Reasons Why 'we Earn More Than You'

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho continued involving himself in controversies after he lashed out at a reporter following his side's disappointing 3-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Saturday.

Instead of answering the questions by reporters, the Portuguese manager delivered a monologue and ranted about why coaches like him earn more than people working in the press.

While speaking to reporters after AS Roma's defeat against Inter Milan, Jose Mourinho explained that there is a difference in the pay gap between coaches and employees in the press as his job was more difficult than theirs.

"Your job is a lot easier than ours which is why we earn a lot more than you," replied the Portuguese manager when the first reporter attempted to ask him a question. The 58-year old coach then went on to add in his monologue, "I apologise to the studio, to the people at home who might be interested in their questions."

Despite his unwillingness to answer the questions of the reporters, he did explain why his side lost to Inter, stating that their opponents were much stronger than them. In his analysis of the game, Mourinho said,

"Inter are stronger than us in normal conditions. In non-normal conditions, they are much stronger than us. Last season, they were 29 points ahead of Roma. Today, with injuries and suspended players, it was very, very difficult. Our attacking potential was practically nil. It was very important to score a goal because we would only have two or three chances. We had three and didn’t score. When you play with a defence that has [Roger] Ibanez and various others in positions that are not their usual ones, you still cannot concede the first and third goals. You just can’t."

AS Roma had a disastrous start to the match as they conceded three first-half goals, following which it was always going to be a difficult task for them to make a comeback in the game. After Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored the opener in the 15th minute, Edin Džeko scored against his former employers in the 24th minute. Denzel Dumfries then scored Inter's third in the 39th minute to put the game to bed.