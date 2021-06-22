Jose Mourinho Spills Beans On Kevin De Bruyne's Chelsea Exit

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has sensationally claimed that he never wanted to sell Kevin De Bruyne while he was at Stamford bridge. De Bruyne managed a total of nine appearances in his two seasons with Chelsea before he was shipped off to Wolfsburg where he developed into one of the finest midfielders of his generation and earned a move to Manchester City. The 29-year-old is currently leading Belgium's charge in the ongoing Euro 2020 as Roberto Martinez's men aim for the title.

Why did Chelsea sell De Bruyne? Mourinho claims he never wanted to sell Belgian star

Jose Mourinho has faced plenty of criticism down the years for allowing Kevin De Bruyne to leave Chelsea, but the Special One claims he never wanted to sanction a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge for the Belgian international. Speaking to talkSport, Mourinho claimed that he always knew that the 29-year-old was a special talent and wanted him to stay at Stamford Bridge. The former Blues boss said, "He impressed me so much I made the decision I don't want this kid to go on loan, I want him to stay, and in our first match of the Premier League season he started against Hull City. In the second match, we got to Old Trafford and after this, he came to me and said, 'I want to play every match, I want to play every minute.'"

Jose Mourinho insists allowing Kevin De Bruyne to leave Chelsea for Wolfsburg was NOT his decision as he reveals Belgium star 'wanted to leave' and 'didn't have the patience' to wait for his chance at Stamford Bridge. pic.twitter.com/97jHYLElBl — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) June 22, 2021

Mourinho added, "He put a lot of pressure on that. He wanted to leave, he wanted to go to Germany where he was previously on loan and so happy, and his decision was to go. He put big pressure on that and it worked very well for him". De Bruyne made nine appearances for Chelsea before being sold to Wolfsburg in an £18 million deal. He returned to England 18 months later with Manchester City, where he was won three Premier League titles and is a two-time PFA Player of the Year.

De Bruyne stats

Kevin De Bruyne has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in the world currently and the Manchester City star is at the heart of Belgium's good start to their Euro 2020 campaign. In his 262 appearances for Man City, De Bruyne has scored 67 goals while assisting a further 107 to further cement his legacy as one of the finest of his generation. For Belgium, De Bruyne has made 82 appearances, scoring 22 goals and assisting 40 more for the Red Devils.

