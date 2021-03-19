Jose Mourinho Stuns Fans With Sporting Gesture For Dinamo Zagreb After UEL Upset: WATCH

Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur suffered arguably the harshest defeat of the season against Dinamo Zagreb. The North Londoners were knocked out of the Europa League courtesy of a hat-trick from Mislav Orsic in the second leg. Despite the defeat, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, in a massive show of sportsman spirit, went to the Zagreb dressing room to applaud the team for their exceptional efforts in turning around the tie, making it one of the Europa League highlights of Thursday.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham highlights: Lamela's misses prove costlier for Spurs

Tottenham managed a comfortable victory in the first leg at home with Harry Kane scoring twice to put his side in the front on the aggregate scoreline. But Mourinho’s men failed to anticipate the threat from Mislav Orsic, who turned the tie all by himself with a hat-trick to ensure his side made it to the quarter-final of the Europa League.

Erik Lamela had a couple of chances in the first half to put his side in the front and effectively bury the game. And his missed opportunities went on to prove costlier than ever thought, with Orsic arriving in top form in the second half. Orsic bagged the lead in the 62nd minute when he whipped a strike in the right top corner, which was further eased by some lazy defending from Serge Aurier and Lovro Majer.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham highlights: Mislav Orsic's treble sinks Spurs

The Croatian winger doubled the lead in the 82nd minute for Dinamo Zagreb as he smashed a right-footed finish in the left-bottom corner. With the brace, the game stood even on the aggregate scoreline and the final whistle meant that the game was now to be decided on extra-time.

Orsic went on to complete his hat-trick in the 106th minute when he beat multiple players on the left flank before he struck a shot from the edge of the box. Spurs had their moments in the closing minutes of the game only for shot-stopper Dominik LivakoviÄ‡ to produce a double save to win the tie for his side.

Europa League highlights: Jose Mourinho visits dressing room, lauds Dinamo Zagreb

Mourinho was undoubtedly furious at his players for having lost out against a team that forced its manager to resign a week ago after he landed in prison on accusations of fraud. Despite the defeat, Mourinho decided to greet his opponents and landed up in their dressing room.

José went into’s Zagreb dressing room to congratulate them on their win after the match. pic.twitter.com/UyeeArFV3l — JasðŸ¦‹ (@jas_thfc) March 18, 2021

In what appears to be a video recorded by one of the members of the Dinamo Zagreb squad, the former Real Madrid manager applauded the team for their exceptional performance, even as the players went on to applaud for themselves. Speaking to BT Sport, he confirmed the same. Mourinho said, “I just left Dinamo dressing room where I went there to praise the guys, and I feel sorry that one team that is not my team won the game based on attitude, based on compromise."

Europa League draw: When is UEL quarter-final draw?

The Europa League draw for the quarter-final will take place on Friday, March 19, 2021. It will be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland immediately after the conclusion of the Champions League quarter-final draw. The live stream of the event will be available on the official UEFA website beginning from 4.30 PM IST.

