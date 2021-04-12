Jose Mourinho TROLLED In This Epic Picture As Man United Hammer Tottenham 3-1

Manchester United have poured cold water on Tottenham's Champions League hopes with a comfortable 3-1 win in North London on Sunday. In yet another comeback victory, the Red Devils exacted revenge on Spurs following their 6-1 defeat earlier in the season. The win meant that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side solidified their stake for the second spot in the Premier League table, while the pressure continues to pile on Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham vs Man United highlights: Solskjaer trolls Mourinho by animatedly celebrating in 3-1 win

Manchester United clinched a trademark comeback win on Sunday, with goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood, helping the visitors to a 3-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The victory was particularly sweet for the Red Devils after their Old Trafford mauling earlier this season, and Tottenham's Champions League hopes are now in jeopardy. Solskjaer's side were controversially denied a goal in the first half after Scott McTominay caught Son Heung-Min in the face. The agony continued as the South Korean gave his side the lead minutes later, as Spurs took a 1-0 lead going into the break.

Manchester United typically responded with a brilliant second-half performance, blowing Spurs away to clinch the three points. The Red Devils are now seven points clear of Leicester in the Premier League table and were visibly jubilant after the referee blew the final whistle. Solskjaer was particularly elated as he congratulated his players on the pitch following the win. The Man United boss particularly celebrated alongside Luke Shaw, as a dismayed Jose Mourinho walked past.

Shaw and Mourinho enjoyed a rocky relationship when the Portuguese was at the helm, and the Englishman was one of the many players he fell out of favour during his Old Trafford stint. Shaw has established himself this season as one of the league's finest left-backs and earned a recall to the England national team. Man United fans particularly enjoyed the celebration and the picture subsequently went viral on social media as the supporters rejoiced the win over their former boss.

- Mourinho publicly slated Shaw

- Solskjaer came in and helped him rediscover his best form

- Both having a big laugh and celebrating the win in front of Mourinho



Tottenham vs Man United highlights: Cavani, Greenwood set up Red Devils' revenge

Edinson Cavani's opener was chalked off controversially in the first half, but the Manchester United striker did get onto the scoresheet in the second half to set up his side's win. The Uruguayan international first linked up well with Fred, as the Brazilian smashed in his rebound to level the scores. The 34-year-old made it 2-1 later, scoring a diving header off a pinpoint Mason Greenwood cross to put the Red Devils in the driving seat. Greenwood then put the result beyond doubt with a stoppage-time strike, to cap off a brilliant second-half comeback.

