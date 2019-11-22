The Debate
Jose Mourinho's Tweet Taken Down By West Ham After Social Media Backlash

Football News

West Ham United were forced to take down the tweet aimed at Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho ahead of Saturday's match. The tweet was severely criticised.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jose Mourinho

The sacking of Mauricio Pochettino followed by the appointment of Jose Mourinho has got to be the highlight of this year's Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur take on West Ham United which will be Mourinho's first official game in charge of the North London club. Ahead of Saturday's match at the London Olympic Stadium, West Ham took to Twitter to aim a dig at Jose Mourinho. However, that backfired as West Ham United faced severe flak for that tweet and were forced to delete the post from social media.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Becomes The 2nd Highest Paid Manager But Still Behind Pep Guardiola

Jose Mourinho is the highest-spending manager in modern football

Also Read | Dele Alli's 7-year-old Tweet Calling Jose Mourinho 'overrated' Is Fake

West Ham criticised for classless Jose Mourinho Tweet

West Ham United faced severe criticism for the post uploaded on Twitter which included a video of former Manchester United coach - Jose Mourinho. The video was some form of a reminder of Jose Mourinho's previous failures against West Ham. They posted it along with the caption - “See you Saturday, José.” The post also included a quote from Mourinho about West Ham’s style of play and footage of Manchester United’s defeat in east London during the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho takes a cheeky dig at Manchester United, Chelsea during Tottenham

Football critics lash out at West Ham's low-blow at Jose Mourinho

Also Read | Liverpool duo Mo Salah and Andy Robertson doubtful for Crystal Palace clash

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur players thank departing gaffer Mauricio Pochettino

Published:
