Jose Mourinho's Tweet Taken Down By West Ham After Social Media Backlash

The sacking of Mauricio Pochettino followed by the appointment of Jose Mourinho has got to be the highlight of this year's Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur take on West Ham United which will be Mourinho's first official game in charge of the North London club. Ahead of Saturday's match at the London Olympic Stadium, West Ham took to Twitter to aim a dig at Jose Mourinho. However, that backfired as West Ham United faced severe flak for that tweet and were forced to delete the post from social media.

Jose Mourinho is the highest-spending manager in modern football

Jose Mourinho leads list of highest spending managers in football https://t.co/xrllzM2rfn — Republic (@republic) November 22, 2019

West Ham criticised for classless Jose Mourinho Tweet

West Ham deleted the Mourinho tweet but the internet never forgets 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z6XzCEqecS — #LevyOut #ENICout (@DoAHasekRoll) November 20, 2019

West Ham United faced severe criticism for the post uploaded on Twitter which included a video of former Manchester United coach - Jose Mourinho. The video was some form of a reminder of Jose Mourinho's previous failures against West Ham. They posted it along with the caption - “See you Saturday, José.” The post also included a quote from Mourinho about West Ham’s style of play and footage of Manchester United’s defeat in east London during the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Football critics lash out at West Ham's low-blow at Jose Mourinho

Spot on re West Ham’s now deleted tweet mocking Spurs and Mourinho: “The video lacked class and intelligence but was most of all arrogant – all traits that define the current management and board of our football club.” https://t.co/L5SgmHzs3j — Dan Silver (@dansilver_) November 20, 2019

"This is football from the 19th century." 😅



Winless since September West Ham were forced to delete this tweet baiting new Spurs boss Jose Mourinho... 😬#OptusSport #PL #WHUTOT pic.twitter.com/EJxZnUAZFM — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) November 21, 2019

