Jose Mourinho Unveils New Tattoo Celebrating Historic Three-trophy Haul As Manager

Jose Mourinho is undoubtedly one of the best coaches in the world when European competitions are concerned. He has so far won five European trophies with one being the inaugural UEFA Conference League which he won with Rom who beat Feyenoord in the final. The AS Roma manager recently paid homage to his former clubs with a special gesture. Mourinho took to social media to reveal the tattoo he got made to remind the world of his achievements.

Jose Mourinho's tattoo of European titles

Taking to Instagram, Jose Mourinho shared an image of the tattoo that had gotten inked on his body. Captioning the image he wrote "This is my tattoo. The joy of the Roman people led me to do it. Then I thought about something special, something that would honour all the clubs where I won European competitions. At the same time, I wanted a unique tattoo, one that, so far, I am the only one who can have it. Alberto showed me some proposals, I just changed a few details. Here is my tattoo."



Jose Mourinho's managerial career

Speaking of Jose Mourinho's career as a manager, his first taste of European glory came in 2002-03 when he led Porto to the UEFA Cup and a year later he went one better winning the club's first Champions League win the crown since 1987.

Mourinho won his second Champions League crown back in 2009-10 when he managed Inter Milan. The 59-year-old also coached Manchester United and led them to Europa League glory in 2016-17, which was one of three titles he lifted at Old Trafford. Last year, the Portuguese coach led AS Roma to the Europa Conference League crown.

Besides winning the Champions League and Europa League, the only trophy that Jose Mourinho is yet to win is the UEFA Super Cup. The winners of the Champions League and Europa League battle it out for the trophy. Mourinho in the past left Porto and Inter immediately after their Champions League wins, due to which he did not coach the teams in Super Cups, He came close to winning it was in 2013 and 2017 but ended up on the losing side with Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.