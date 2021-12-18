Jose Mourinho Vows Gifting His Jacket To AS Roma Fan Who Suffered Heart Attack During Game

Although AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is infamous for his involvement in controversies, he does have a sincere side to him that often goes unnoticed.

Recently, the Portuguese coach promised to gift his jacket to a Roma fan, who suffered two cardiac arrests during the team's Serie A game against Spezia on Monday. After the 23-year old supporter was resuscitated during the first half of the game, he suffered a second cardiac arrest while being driven to a hospital in an ambulance.

Following the horrifying incident, Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport reported that a 23-year old fan suffered a cardiac arrest during the first half of AS Roma's game against Spezia and was treated with a defibrillator before being taken to a hospital. After the shocking incident, the fans in the Curva Sud section of the ground remained silent for the rest of the match.

Jose Mourinho, who was made aware of the incident after the game, said, "Of course, we hope everything goes well for him. If it does, he should send in his address, and it would be my pleasure to send him my jacket so that he will be wearing it when he next comes here in the cold." The latest health update of the fan is that the 23-year old is reportedly sedated in intensive care and has undergone tests that have ruled out any complications.

Meanwhile, two similar frightening incidents also took place in the Premier League in recent weeks. Firstly, a game featuring Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur was stopped midway after a fan collapsed. A similar disturbing event also took place earlier this month during Chelsea's clash against Watford.

Serie A table update after Roma's 2-0 win over Spezia

Apart from the terrifying incident that took place off the pitch, AS Roma delivered a decent performance in their Serie A game against Spezia as they went on to win 2-0. Chris Smalling opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Roger Ibañez's goal in the 56th minute put the game out of Spezia's reach.

As a result of the win, Jose Mourinho's side are back in sixth place with 28 points, eight points off the top four and 15 points behind leaders Inter Milan, who have played a game more. Meanwhile, Spezia remains in 17th place with 12 points following their fourth defeat in the last five games (1D).