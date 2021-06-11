Jose Mourinho's Tottenham And Paulo Fonseca's Roma Had IDENTICAL League Stats

Tottenham are closing on finalising their replacement for the sacked Jose Mourinho and have identified Paulo Fonseca as the man for the job. Fonseca was in charge of AS Roma last season but left the club and was swiftly replaced by Mourinho. As the two Portuguese coaches close in on swapping their jobs, here's a look at the Mourinho vs Fonseca record, and how their teams stacked up in comparison during the 2020/21 season.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham and Paulo Fonseca's Roma had identical stats in the league

AS Roma and Tottenham will both battle it out in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League next season, having harboured Champions League dreams heading into the 2020/21 season. However, things did not pan out as well as the clubs thought and both clubs sacked their managers before heading into the new season. Roma moved swiftly and appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager, while Tottenham are now closing in on Fonseca, seven weeks after they sacked Mourinho from the job. Looking at the stats from the 2020/21 season, both Portuguese tacticians posted similar numbers in the league.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side compared to Paulo Fonseca's Roma side in the 2020/21 season 👀 pic.twitter.com/F745bDEX0X — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 10, 2021

Mourinho's Tottenham finished seventh in the Premier League, accumulating 62 points with 18 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses. Fonseca's Roma also finished seventh in the Serie A last season, with the same number of points, wins, draws and losses. Both Tottenham and Roma scored 68 goals during the season, with Roma conceding 58 against, 13 more than what Tottenham shipped in the Premier League. Tottenham finished five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while Roma finished 16 points behind fourth-placed Juventus.

Tottenham are now in talks with Paulo Fonseca as potential new manager. New director of football Fabio Paratici is directly involved in the deal. ⚪️ #THFC #Spurs @DiMarzio @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2021

Mourinho and Fonseca have never met in their managerial but the latter looks up to his potential predecessor at Tottenham. Speaking in an interview with The Athletic in December, Fonseca did not hesitate in mentioning Mourinho as his idol and inspiration. The former Roma boss claimed that Mourinho was important because he left Portugal and had a successful career across the continent, changing the way how Portuguese coaches were looked at. Fonseca did not hold a grudge when Mourinho was appointed as manager even before his tenure at Roma ended, and wished him very best at the Italian capital.

As per the latest reports, a three-year deal is in discussion for Fonseca at Tottenham and is considered a front runner for the job. Fonseca could join Fabio Paratici at Tottenham. The 48-year-old is expected to become Spurs' new sporting director after leaving Juventus last week. Fonseca's hiring would end a period of seven weeks of unrest, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Naglesmann, Hansi Flick, Antonio Conte all considered for the job but not signing on the dotted line.

