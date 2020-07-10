JoseOut Trends On Twitter After Tottenham Fail To Register Shots On Target Vs Bournemouth

Since his appointment as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino in November last year, Jose Mourinho has struggled to live up to the hype on the sidelines. Spurs' unimpressive form under the Portuguese tactician continued on Thursday after his side were forced to share points with Bournemouth. Fans were appalled by the draw and began demanding Mourinho's resignation with #JoseOut trending on Twitter.

JoseOut: Spurs fail to register a single shot on target against Bournemouth

Despite maintaining possession for the major part of the game, Mourinho's men failed to break the deadlock throughout. Tottenham failed to register a single shot on target against Bournemouth, a stat that has not gone unnoticed. Meanwhile, the Cherries produced a better performance comparatively, managing at least 2 shots on target, leaving the former Real Madrid boss red-faced. The Cherries also netted a goal in the dying minutes. However, a VAR check found that Josh King had handled the ball and subsequently ruled it out. Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson had a late chance but Hugo Lloris did well to save from the Welsh winger's effort. Fans could not hide their anguish at the poor run of form and began trending JoseOut on Twitter, demanding his ouster.

Fans trend JoseOut on witter

Absolutely disgusting and pathetic, not even a single shot on target vs a team that just got 5 blasted past them, every single person associated with this club should be ashamed of themselves, every player and coach should be forced to walk back to London, #JoseOut https://t.co/r6GACIa3Bm — Matt🏴‍☠️ (@Da_RealMJaeger) July 9, 2020

Why would Spurs fans want #JoseOut? He's been a revelation for them! Putting them back to the way they play and where they belong... — Hasan Hussain (@HasanHussain07) July 2, 2020

Guaranteed Trophies they said

He's a serial winner they said

He just needs time, we'll be better after the break

We won't concede as many goals#JOSEOUT — Bethell (@BethellJack) July 2, 2020

If it’s gonna take losing to Arsenal on Sunday for Jose to be sacked or for our fans to turn on him

then I hope we lose to them.



Enough is Enough. #JoseOut pic.twitter.com/CjYHdx3Y0Q — ` (@njogbele) July 9, 2020

Man Utd just scored 5 against this lot and have 0 shots on target against them. ZERO SHOTS ON TARGET!!! Absolute disgrace!#Joseout — Aren (@TheArenator) July 9, 2020

JoseOut: Mourinho speaks on Harry Kane foul

Despite the defeat, Mourinho's typical rant after the game continued. The manager did not shy away from blaming the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) again. Mourinho believes that his side deserved a penalty after Harry Kane was brought down in the penalty area by Josh King in the fourth minute. The former Chelsea boss also claimed that referee Michael Oliver was utterly wrong in ruling out Lucas Moura's goal in the previous clash against Sheffield United.

Mourinho, as per Sky Sports, asserted that 'everyone in the world' was aware of the fact that the foul on Harry Kane should have been awarded a penalty but Oliver decided otherwise. Interestingly, the north London derby, that will be played on Sunday will also be officiated by Oliver.

JoseOut: Premier League standings ahead of north London derby

The draw leaves Tottenham languishing at the ninth spot in the Premier League standings. Spurs have bagged 49 points this season, which is 43 points less than recently crowned Premier League champions Liverpool. Spurs will next come up against Arsenal on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Image courtesy: AP