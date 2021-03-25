JPN Vs KOR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, International Friendly Match Preview

Japan vs Korea can be termed as a match between two of the biggest footballing nations of Asia facing off each other as Japan who are ranked 27th on the FIFA standings are set to take on South Korea who are not that far behind occupying the 38th spot on the FIFA World Rankings. The friendly match is set to take place at the Nissan Stadium, Japan on March 25 with the kickoff scheduled for 3:50 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the JPN vs KOR Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

JPN vs KOR live: JPN vs KOR Dream11 match preview

Japan are set to play their first match of 2021 as they aim to kick off their new campaign in a positive way. They will walk into the match after losing their latest friendly against Mexico as Raul Jiminez and Hirving Lozano found the back of the net in the second half of that match to hand the North American outfit a comfortable 2-0 win. The 27th ranked team on the FIFA standings will aim to shrug off the defeat and look to right their wrongs as they prepare to take on South Korea on Thursday.

South Korea on the other hand will walk into the match brimming with confidence as the visitors eked out a narrow 1-2 win over Qatar in their latest international friendly. Hee-Chan Hwang opened up the scoring in the first minute of the game to give the visitors a healthy lead which was soon cancelled out by Almoz Ali in the 10th minutes. South Korea's Ui-JO Hwang found the back of the net in the first half to score the winner and hand the 38th ranked team a narrow win. They will be aiming to carry on the winning momentum and aim to register their second win on the tort during their visit to Japan

JPN vs KOR Dream11 Team: JPN vs KOR playing 11

Goalkeeper – S. Gonda

Defenders – M. Yoshida, W. Du-Jae, S. Sasaki

Midfielders – N. Tae-Hee, D.Kamada, Y. Bit-gram, J. Ito

Strikers – L. Leong-Hyeob, T. Minamino, H. Hee-Chan

JPN vs KOR Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain – T. Minamino or L.Leong-Hyeob

Vice-Captain - H. Hee-Chan or D.Kamada

JPN vs KOR Match Prediction

Japan will be aiming to take full advantage of playing this match at home and aim to kick off their 2021 campaign with a win. However, they face tough competition in South Korea who will be itching to get back on the winning ways as well. We expect both teams to play a thrilling encounter and predict a narrow win for Japan with the host nation likely to edge out a narrow victory at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Japan 2-1 Korea

Note: The above JPN vs KOR Dream11 prediction, JPN vs KOR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JPN vs KOR Dream11 Team and JPN vs KOR Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.