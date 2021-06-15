JPN Vs KYG Dream11: Japan Vs Kyrgyzstan Republic Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Japan square off against the Kyrgyzstan Republic in their upcoming AFC 2nd Round World Cup 2022 Qualification clash on Tuesday, June 15. The World Cup Qualifier fixture is set to be played at the Suita City Football Stadium in Japan with the kickoff scheduled for 3:55 PM IST. Let's have a look at the JPN vs KYG Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

JPN vs KYG Match Preview

Japan will head into the game brimming with confidence following their fantastic run in the World Cup qualifiers with the hosts already making the cut and qualifying from the third round of the AFC 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign. They have by far been one of the best teams in the with Japan still to drop a single point and play out a loss or suffer from a defeat. They have pocketed seven wins from all the seven matches scoring over 41 goals while conceding only one. WIth 21 points against their name, they are set to lock horns with the second-ranked Kyrgyzstan Republic while holding a massive 11 points lead over them. Japan will be hoping to continue on their winning momentum and look to walk away with a win on Tuesday.

The Kyrgyzstan Republic on the other hand will head onto the match after registering a massive 8-1 win over Myanmar in their latest outing. The visitors find themselves slotted second on the table having pocketed three wins from sevens games while playing one draw and suffering from 3 defeats in the AFC 2022 World Cup qualification campaign.

JPN vs KYG Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - T. Minamino or M. Murzaev

Vice-Captain - Y. Osako or F. Musabekov

JPN vs KYG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - K. Kadyrbekov

Defenders –K. Matsubara, T. Kozubaev, Y. Nagatomo

Midfielders – D. Kamada, F. Musabekov, S. Inagaki, T. Rustamov

Strikers – Y. Osako, M. Murzaev, T. Minamino

JPN vs KYG Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, Japan start the match as favourites and are expected to pocket three points at the end of the 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Prediction- 2-0

Note: The above JPN vs KYG Dream11 prediction, JPN vs KYG Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JPN vs KYG Dream11 Team and JPN vs KYG Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result