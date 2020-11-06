JUA Vs AME Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Live

Quick links:
FC Juarez will lock horns with Club America in the league stage match of the Liga MX this week. The match will be played at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on Saturday, November 7 at 9:00 am IST. Here's a look at our JUA vs AME Dream11 prediction, JUA vs AME Dream11 team and probable JUA vs AME playing 11.
The two clubs are currently placed 2nd and 12th in the league table respectively. AME enter the match after beating Tigres UANL 3-1, while JUA defeated Queretaro by a solitary goal. Both teams will be eyeing a win with JUA having a chance to move up the points table, while AME are 8 points off the top and would look to close the gap.
¡Mañana vuela el Ave! ðŸ¦…— Club América (@ClubAmerica) November 6, 2020
FC Juárez vs América#GUARD1ANES2020ðŸ† | Jornada 1âƒ£7âƒ£
ðŸ•¤ | 21:30 hrs
ðŸŸ | Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez
ðŸ“º| @TUDNMEX#SOMOSAMÉRICA pic.twitter.com/b0rjJ47DXj
JUA will be looking to win this match and stay inside the top 12, which will keep them in contention for a place in the final series play-offs. Based on current form and performances, our JUA vs QUE Dream11 prediction is both teams will pick up a point each in a hard-fought draw.
Palos , Erick Castillo, Velazquez Ramos, Marin, Mendoza, Olivera, Contreras, Esquivel, Manon, Lezcano, Fernandez
Francisco Jimenez, Sebastian Caseres, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fernando Fuentes, Henry Martín Mex, Richard Sánchez, Nicolas Benedetti, Francisco Sebastian, Giovani dos Santos, Paul Aguilar, Jorge Sánchez
As per our JUA vs AME Dream11 prediction, the game will end in a draw.