JUA Vs AME Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Live

FC Juarez will lock horns with Club America in the league stage match of the Liga MX this week. The match will be played at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on Saturday, November 7 at 9:00 am IST. Here's a look at our JUA vs AME Dream11 prediction, JUA vs AME Dream11 team and probable JUA vs AME playing 11.

JUA vs AME live: JUA vs AME Dream11 prediction and preview

The two clubs are currently placed 2nd and 12th in the league table respectively. AME enter the match after beating Tigres UANL 3-1, while JUA defeated Queretaro by a solitary goal. Both teams will be eyeing a win with JUA having a chance to move up the points table, while AME are 8 points off the top and would look to close the gap.

¡Mañana vuela el Ave! ðŸ¦…



FC Juárez vs América#GUARD1ANES2020ðŸ† | Jornada 1âƒ£7âƒ£

ðŸ•¤ | 21:30 hrs

ðŸŸ | Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez

ðŸ“º| @TUDNMEX#SOMOSAMÉRICA pic.twitter.com/b0rjJ47DXj — Club América (@ClubAmerica) November 6, 2020

JUA will be looking to win this match and stay inside the top 12, which will keep them in contention for a place in the final series play-offs. Based on current form and performances, our JUA vs QUE Dream11 prediction is both teams will pick up a point each in a hard-fought draw.

JUA vs AME Dream11 team: JUA vs AME probable lineups

JUA vs AME Dream11 team: JUA probable lineup

Palos , Erick Castillo, Velazquez Ramos, Marin, Mendoza, Olivera, Contreras, Esquivel, Manon, Lezcano, Fernandez

JUA vs AME Dream11 team: AME probable lineup

Francisco Jimenez, Sebastian Caseres, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fernando Fuentes, Henry Martín Mex, Richard Sánchez, Nicolas Benedetti, Francisco Sebastian, Giovani dos Santos, Paul Aguilar, Jorge Sánchez

JUA vs AME Dream11 prediction: Top picks for JUA vs AME Dream11 team

Velazquez Ramos

Nicolas Benedetti

S Cordova

D Lezcano

JUA vs AME match prediction: JUA vs AME Dream11 team

JUA vs AME live: JUA vs AME Dream11 prediction

As per our JUA vs AME Dream11 prediction, the game will end in a draw.

Note: The above JUA vs AME Dream11 prediction, JUA vs AME Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JUA vs AME Dream11 team and JUA vs AME Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Club America / Twitter