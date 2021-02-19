JUA Vs MAZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s, Liga MX 2021 Match Preview

FC Juarez are set to lock horns with Mazatlan FC in Round 7 of the ongoing Liga MX Guradlanes Clausura on Saturday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Friday with the kickoff scheduled for Saturday, 9:00 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the JUA vs MAZ Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this game.

🐎💚/ ¡Estos son los jugadores convocados por el Profe Tena 👀!



🗓 MAÑANA

⏰ 8:30 PM (Hora de Ciudad Juárez)

📺 @AztecaDeportes | @TUDNMEX

🏟 Estadio Olímpico Universitario Benito Juárez

🆚 @MazatlanFC#JuárezEsElNumberOne pic.twitter.com/gIf0Xw33fg — FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) February 19, 2021

JUA vs MAZ live: JUA vs MAZ Dream11 match preview

Juarez will walk into the game after suffering from a humiliating 0-4 loss to Puebla in their latest competitive outing. They have been pretty inconsistent in the season so far registering just one win while drawing two and losing the same number of games in five outings. With just 5 points to their name, the hosts currently occupy the 16th position in the Liga MX standings. Head coach Luis Fernando Tena will be hoping to build some positive momentum for his team as the tournament progresses

Also Read Barcelona Missed Out On Signing Kylian Mbappe In 2017 In Favour Of Dembele: Football Agent

Mazatlan FC, on the other hand, walk into the match following two consecutive defeats against Toluca and San Luis respectively. They are currently slotted 11th on the league table with two wins, one draw, and three losses from six games and collected just seven points. A match against such lower-ranked inconsistent opposition like FC Juarez provides Tomas Bay's men the perfect opportunity to bounce back to winning ways and pocket three points on Saturday.

Also Read Erling Haaland Transfer: Presidential Candidate Laporta Confirms Barcelona Will Join Race

JUA vs MAZ Dream11 Team: JUA vs MAZ Playing 11

Goalkeeper - N.Vikinos

Defenders - P.Gracia, N.Diaz, E.Castro, J.Ortiz

Midfielders- J.Intriago, U.Cardona, F.Santos, L.Mendoza

Strikers - D.Lezcano, C.Sanvezzo

Also Read Marcus Rashford Close To Breaking HUGE 56-year-old Man Utd Record After Real Sociedad Goal

JUA vs MAZ Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - D.Lezcano or L.Mendoza

Vice Captain - C.Sanvezzo or F.Santos

JUA vs MAZ Match Prediction

Both the teams last squared off against each other in October last year in the Liga MX Gurad1anfes Apertura as Mazatlan FC went on to edge out their opponents in a goal-scoring thriller. Thomas Bay's men went on to record a narrow 3-2 win against FC Jaures in that game and will be hoping to replicate a similar scoreline. However, FC Juarez will be itching to get back on the winning ways and a win on Saturday will be a great confidence booster for Luis Tena's men. We predict a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes.

Also Read Man United Hammer Real Sociedad 4-0, Bruno Fernandes Again Rises To Occasion For Solskjaer

Prediction: FC Juarez 1-1 Mazatlan FC

Note: The above JUA vs MAZ Dream11 prediction, JUA vs MAZ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JUA vs MAZ Dream11 Team and JUA vs MAZ Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.