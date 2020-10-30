JUA Vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Live

FC Juarez will lock horns with Querétaro at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez in a Liga MX league stage encounter on October 30, Friday (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 9:00 am IST. Here's a look at our JUA vs QUE Dream11 prediction, JUA vs QUE Dream11 team and probable JUA vs QUE playing 11.

JUA vs QUE live: JUA vs QUE Dream11 prediction and preview

The two clubs are placed 13th and 17th in the league table respectively. However, it is only three points that separate the two teams. The team that ends in the 12th place plays in the final series play-offs and FC Juarez are just one point away and it isn't very difficult for Querétaro to reach there too.

Both teams will be eyeing a win as they are halfway into the series and will want to pick up the valuable points so that there is slightly less pressure on them. Based on current form and performances, our JUA vs QUE Dream11 prediction is both teams will pick up a point each in a hard-fought draw.

Also Read | Thomas Partey Reveals Being Clueless When A CHEF Informed Him Of Arsenal Move

JUA vs QUE Dream11 prediction: Probable JUA vs QUE playing 11

FC Juarez probable playing 11 - Palos , Erick Castillo, Velazquez Ramos, Marin, Mendoza, Olivera, Contreras, Esquivel, Manon, Lezcano, Fernandez

Querétaro probable playing 11 - Bravo Avila, Perlaza, Cervantes, Velazquez, Meza, Ramirez Kevin, Madrigal, Montes, Arellano, Betancourt, Sepulveda

Also Read | WOL Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

JUA vs QUE live: JUA vs QUE Dream11 team, top picks

JUA vs QUE top picks: FC Juarez

Dario Lezcano

Erick Castillo

JUA vs QUE top picks: Querétaro

Angel Sepulveda

Perlaza

Also Read | Hyderabad FC Announce Strategic Tie-up With Spanish Club Marbella FC Ahead Of ISL Reason

JUA vs QUE Dream11 prediction: JUA vs QUE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Palos

Defenders - Velazquez Ramos, Marin, Mendoza, Perlaza

Midfielders - Kevin, Madrigal, Montes

Forwards - Sepulveda (C), Lezcano (VC)

Also Read | Hoping For More Eyeballs From India During World Cup: Nasser Al Khater, CEO Qatar 2022

Note: The above JUA vs QUE Dream11 prediction, JUA vs QUE Dream11 team and JUA vs QUE Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The JUA vs QUE Dream11 team and JUA vs QUE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Queretaro Twitter