JUA Vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Live

Quick links:
FC Juarez will lock horns with Querétaro at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez in a Liga MX league stage encounter on October 30, Friday (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 9:00 am IST. Here's a look at our JUA vs QUE Dream11 prediction, JUA vs QUE Dream11 team and probable JUA vs QUE playing 11.
The two clubs are placed 13th and 17th in the league table respectively. However, it is only three points that separate the two teams. The team that ends in the 12th place plays in the final series play-offs and FC Juarez are just one point away and it isn't very difficult for Querétaro to reach there too.
Both teams will be eyeing a win as they are halfway into the series and will want to pick up the valuable points so that there is slightly less pressure on them. Based on current form and performances, our JUA vs QUE Dream11 prediction is both teams will pick up a point each in a hard-fought draw.
💚🐎/ ¡Próximo partido!— FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) October 26, 2020
⚽ Jornada 16
🗓 Viernes 30 de Octubre
⏱ 9:30 PM (Hora de Ciudad Juárez)
📺@TUDNMEX @AztecaDeportes
🆚@Club_Queretaro #JuárezEsElNumberOne pic.twitter.com/ij4QQKL6D6
Also Read | Thomas Partey Reveals Being Clueless When A CHEF Informed Him Of Arsenal Move
FC Juarez probable playing 11 - Palos , Erick Castillo, Velazquez Ramos, Marin, Mendoza, Olivera, Contreras, Esquivel, Manon, Lezcano, Fernandez
Querétaro probable playing 11 - Bravo Avila, Perlaza, Cervantes, Velazquez, Meza, Ramirez Kevin, Madrigal, Montes, Arellano, Betancourt, Sepulveda
Also Read | WOL Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live
JUA vs QUE top picks: FC Juarez
JUA vs QUE top picks: Querétaro
Also Read | Hyderabad FC Announce Strategic Tie-up With Spanish Club Marbella FC Ahead Of ISL Reason
Goalkeeper - Palos
Defenders - Velazquez Ramos, Marin, Mendoza, Perlaza
Midfielders - Kevin, Madrigal, Montes
Forwards - Sepulveda (C), Lezcano (VC)
Also Read | Hoping For More Eyeballs From India During World Cup: Nasser Al Khater, CEO Qatar 2022