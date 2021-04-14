JUA Vs TIG Dream11: FC Juarez Vs Tigres UANL Prediction And Team News

Matchday 14 of the ongoing Liga MX Clausura sees FC Juarez and Tigres UANL locking horns against each other on Thursday. The match is set to be played on April 15 at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, Ciudad Juárez with the kickoff scheduled for 07:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the JUA vs TIG Dream11 team, top picks, and other details of this clash.

JUA vs TIG Match Preview

FC Juarez will walk into the match after finally managing to break their six-match winless run and get back to winning ways by registering a narrow 2-1 win over San Luis in their latest outing. Heading into the match as the 17th ranked team on the league table, the hosts have registered only three wins so far while playing out the same number of draws and losing seven matches in the league. With 12 points from 13 games, the hosts will be seeing this game as an opportunity to match the point tally of Tigres and move up to 15th on the league table. However, they will have to play their best football and produce a strong performance if they wish to walk away with three points.

Tigres UANL on the other hand will be heading into the match as the 13th ranked team in the ongoing Mexican league as the visitors have collected four wins from 13 games while playing out three draws and losing six matches this season. They will be heading into the match after suffering a comprehensive 1-3 loss to America in their latest outing and will be eager to get back to winning ways. A match against FC Juarez provides them with the perfect opportunity to pocket three points and break into the top 10 of the Liga MX table on Thursday.

JUA vs TIG Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- A. Gracia or L. Quinones

Vice-Captain- D. Lezcano or J. Aquino

JUA vs TIG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – N. Guzman

Defenders –V.G. Velazquez, C. Salcedo, L. Munoz, D. Reynes

Midfielders –G. Pizzaro, J. Aquino, J. Intriago, L. Quinones

Strikers – D. Lezcano, A.M. Gracia

JUA vs TIG Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect the match to end in a draw and predict they share points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- FC Juarez 1-1 Tigres UANL

Note: The above JUA vs TIG Dream11 prediction, JUA vs TIG Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JUA vs TIG Dream11 Team and JUA vs TIG Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.