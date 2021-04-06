Juan Cala Hits Back At Diakhaby Racism Claims: "Nobody Deserves This Public Lynching"

In the latest LaLiga news, Cadiz centre-back Juan Cala has come out defiantly by denying any allegations of racism made against him by Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby during their LaLiga clash at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza this weekend. The game was temporarily halted after a first-half confrontation and verbal exchange between Diakhaby and Cala prompted the visiting team to walk off the pitch. Multiple reports claim that the Valencia players decided to walk off the pitch in protest at alleged racist abuse suffered by Diakhby but Cala has now shared his side of the story.

Diakhaby racism row: Juan Cala denies allegations of racism against Valencia star

While speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Cadiz star Juan Cala boldly denied any racism claims and used the phrase 'lynching' on more than one occasion. "It seems that we are in the West. I don't know what has happened to the presumption of innocence. Nobody deserves this public lynching. Here's my phone number to at least apologise," said the 31-year-old.

Cala went on to state that Diakhaby might have 'misunderstood' what was said during the exchange and then described the incident as a 'circus'. The Spaniard said, "I don't know if Diakhaby made it up or if he misinterpreted it? I don't know. I've lived with Chinese, South Africans. I've been in Guinea with [Frederic] Kanoute and Benjamin [Zarandona]. It's incredible what is happening. I am in a state of shock. We are [playing] football without a crowd. There are 20-25 cameras, microphones, players, referees... and nobody hears anything.

"As soon as the match was over, I told our club president that I wanted to go out and speak [about what had happened]. He tells me that I have already been sentenced. At 8 o'clock in the morning, I told him again that I wanted to go out [and speak]. I came out [to speak] when Cadiz said so. Since Sunday, my lawyer has been compiling the data to start legal action. But I have received messages from everywhere with a lot of support because I have been the target of a lynching right now. There is no racism in Spanish football. I have no problem sitting down with him (Diakhaby). What has developed is a circus."

Following Cala's press conference, Valencia released a statement that read, "Juan Cala, we don't believe you".

Cadiz vs Valencia: What did Juan Cala say to Diakhaby?

In his match report, referee David Medie Jimenez said that the alleged racist phrase was not heard by any member of the refereeing team. "Player number 12 of Valencia C.F., Mouctar Diakhaby, once booked for arguing with an opponent, tells me word for word: "He called me a s***** black man" in reference to player number 16 of Cadiz C.F. Juan Torres Ruiz (Juan Cala)," wrote Jimenez.

The Valencia players left the field shortly before the half-hour mark with the score at 1-1. The team returned more than 20 minutes later but without Diakhaby. Cala continued playing but was substituted at half-time after he had scored the team's opening goal in the 14th minute. Cadiz eventually won the match 2-1 thanks to an 88th-minute header by Mauro, moving further away from the relegation zone.

