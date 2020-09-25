Juarez Vs Atlas Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Juarez take on Atlas in Matchday 12 of Liga MX in their latest league contest. The Juarez vs Atlas live stream will begin on September 26 at 8:00 am IST. Liga MX live action from this game will take place at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez. Here are the Juarez vs Atlas live stream details, our Juarez vs Atlas prediction and Juarez vs Atlas team news.

Juarez vs Atlas live stream info and preview

Juarez currently find themselves in 11th place in Liga MX standings with 13 points from 10 games. However, the club has been on a solid run of form in recent games, unbeaten in their last three. Juarez defeated Puebla 1-0 in the league last time out. Atlas on the other hand are in 14th place, with just 10 points from 11 games. The club comes into the game on a poor run of form, having failed to win any of their last three games as they lost 1-0 to Pachuca last time out.

Juarez vs Atlas team news: Key players

Juarez: All eyes will be on Paraguayan striker Dario Lezcano during the Liga MX live action. The striker is Juarez’s top scorer and will be looking to get on the scoresheet once again to add to his tally of five goals this season.

Atlas: Midfielder Victor Malcorra has found himself amongst the goals this season and will be expected to play a crucial role during the encounter. The 33-year-old midfielder has scored three goals and registered one assist this season.

Juarez vs Atlas team news: Probable playing 11

Juarez: Palos, Olivera, Romo, Velázquez, Acosta, Intriago, Zavala, Castillo, Santos, Fabián, Lezcano.

Atlas: Vargas, Nervo, Abella, Angulo, Conti, Malcorra, Reyes, Isijara, Márquez, Geraldino, Hernandez

Liga MX schedule: Where to watch Juarez vs Atlas live stream?

The Juarez vs Atlas live stream will not be available for Indian viewers. The match will not be televised in India as well. According to Vavel.com, fans in the US can watch the live telecast on TUDN USA, while the Juarez vs Atlas live stream will be available on the TUDN app. For highlights and the Juarez vs Atlas updates, fans can keep tabs on the official social media handle of Liga MX.

Juarez vs Atlas prediction

According to our Juarez vs Atlas prediction, Juarez will win the game.

Image Credits: Atlas FC Instagram