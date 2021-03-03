Juarez Vs Monterrey Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Table

Luis Fernando Tena's Juarez will square off against Javier Aguirre's Monterrey at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez on Wednesday, March 3. The matchday 9 Liga MX Clausura encounter between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM local time (Thursday, March 4 at 6:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Juarez vs Monterrey team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

ALSO READ: Pep Guardiola Says Man City’s Focus Shifts On Manchester Derby Despite 21st Successive Win

Juarez vs Monterrey game preview

Juarez are currently in 14th place on the Liga MX table, with eight points from their seven games this season. Luis Fernando Tena's men have won two, drawn two and lost three of their games this season. Juarez suffered a 3-2 defeat against Santos Laguna on matchday 8 this weekend and have looked rather out of sorts during the course of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Monterrey are in seventh place on the Liga MX table, with 12 points from seven games. Javier Aguirre's team have won three drawn three and lost just one game this season. Monterrey were held to a 1-1 draw against Club Tijuana in their last league game.

ALSO READ: Mumbai City FC Post Zestful Clip Ahead Of ISL Playoffs, #TrophyLekeAa Cry By Ranbir Kapoor

ALSO READ: Real Madrid To Back Manager Zinedine Zidane With Summer Signings For Next Season: Report

Juarez vs Monterrey team news, injuries and suspensions

Both teams have no injury concerns or players suspended for the game on Wednesday. Juarez and Monterrey are expected to field their strongest starting line-ups for the game.

Juarez vs Monterrey prediction and H2H record

These two teams have faced each other on seven occasions in the past. Monterrey hold the upper hand in the H2H record with four wins, while Juarez have come out victorious twice in the past. There has been just one draw between the two teams.

While Juarez have still remained solid at home, scoring goals have been a problem for them. On the other hand, Monterrey have conceded only three goals this season despite scoring the same number of goals as their opponents on Wednesday. Our prediction for the game is a narrow 1-0 win for the visitors.

Liga MX live: Where to watch Juarez vs Monterrey live?

There will be no live telecast or broadcast of the game in India. In the UK, the Juarez vs Monterrey live stream will be available on bet365. In the USA, the game will be streamed on the TUDN App. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

ALSO READ: Neymar SLAMS PSG Fans, Here's What Went Down Between Brazilian And Supporters

Image Credits - Rayados, FC Juarez Instagram



