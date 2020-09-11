Juarez Vs Puebla Prediction, Live Streaming, H2h, Preview, Liga MX Live Game Details

With a victory against Toluca in the previous game, FC Juarez will square off against Club Puebla on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX. The match will be played on Friday, September 11, 2020 (Saturday according to IST). Here is the Juarez vs Puebla prediction, live stream details and other match updates.

Juarez vs Puebla live stream

Viewers in the USA can watch the Liga MX live broadcast on TUDN USA, while the Juarez vs Puebla live stream will be available on the TUDN App. There will be no Liga MX live broadcast and livestream in India. Here are the other Juarez vs Puebla live stream details:

Venue: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

Juarez vs Puebla live stream date: Friday, September 11, 2020 (Saturday according to IST)

Juarez vs Puebla live stream time: 8 AM IST

Juarez vs Puebla prediction and preview

Puebla occupy the 11th spot in the competition with 10 points in nine games. The team have bagged just one victory in the previous five games, while suffering defeats in the other four fixtures. Puebla were defeated 2-3 by Club America in their previous Liga MX tie. On the other hand, Juarez are placed 12th on the league table, although with equal points to Puebla. They arrive into the game with a 1-0 win over Toluca in the previous game.

Juarez vs Puebla h2h stats

The two teams have come up against each other thrice recently. The Juarez vs Puebla h2h stats suggest an equal footing in the tie. The two sides have bagged one victory each, while one game ended in a draw. The most recent tie that was played in November last year saw Puebla defeat Juarez 2-1.

Juarez vs Puebla prediction and team news

Juarez: Edmundo Vasquez, Eruique Palos, Ajendro Duarte, Felipe Lopez, Ivan Vazquez, Maximiliano Olivera, Bruno Romo, Alan Mendoza, Gustavo Velazquez, Alberto Acosta, Luis Lopez, Jose Rodriguez, Abraham Padilla, Francisco Nevarez, Elio Castro, Hedgardo Martin, Flavio Santos, Marco Fabian, William Mendeita, Jose Esquivel, Jesus Zavala, Jefferson Intriago, Julian Figueroa, Omar Panuco, Francisco Contreras, Blas Armoa, Carlos Rosel, Dario Lezcano, Victor Manon, Martin Galvan, Mauro Fernandez, Erick Castillo, Brian Rubio.

Puebla: Jesus Rodriguez, Emanuel Gularte, Maximiliano Perg, Diego Cruz, Nicolas Vikonis, Daniel Arreola, Salvador Reyes, Jesus Paganoni, Brayan Angulo, Israel Reyes, Alan Acosta, Jorge Zarate, Nestor Vidrio, Daniel Aguilar, George Corral, Daniel Alvarez, Christian Tabo, Osvaldo Martinez, Alejandro Chumacero, Maximiliano Araujo, Pablo Gonzalez, Javier Salas, Santiago Ormeno, Omar Fernandez, Eduardo Herrera, Amaury Escoto, Bernardo Cuesta, Cristian Menendez.

Juarez vs Puebla prediction

Puebla arrive into the game as the favourites against Juarez.

Image courtesy: Club Puebla Twitter