Jurgen Klopp Believes Manchester United Have A Massive Edge Over Liverpool

Liverpool further boosted their hopes of claiming a spot in next season’s Champions League with a 1-0 win over Brentford. This is their sixth win on a trot, having earlier encountered a complicated season in the Premier League. They are currently fifth in the standings and are one point adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United, having played two games more than the Red Devils.

It had looked like the Reds would finish much lower than the European spots, but back-to-back victories have now brought them back in contention. They seem to have a favorable fixture in the remaining games, but Jurgen Klopp feels Manchester United have a definite edge over them in the race to the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp believes Manchester United has an edge over Liverpool in the race for UCL

"Other teams are in much better positions, as long as they win games we have no chance.

"We have to keep teams behind us. We have 59 points and United has 63, so we can get 71 maximum [at the end of the season]. United needs eight points in five, from 15 [and] I think they will do that.

"We have enough to do with ourselves. Tomorrow, Brentford is a difficult game to play. We can control the whole game theoretically and one set piece can kill you."

But the former Borussia Dortmund manager insisted they will put up a valiant effort in their remaining games of the season.

"If our performances put pressure on other teams that is not in our hands. The way they played over this season, the top four teams, no one looks like losing more games than they win.

"For us the plan is finishing as high as we can, now that means fifth but that is not given. Sixth is not given. Aston Villa, Tottenham, Brentford are all fighting for that and so are we."

Liverpool will now take on Leicester City in the Premier League in their next game at the King Power Stadium.