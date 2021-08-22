Jurgen Klopp Calls Erling Haaland 'a Force Of Nature'; Says 'would Suit Many Teams'

Erling Haaland's sensational scoring record for Borussia Dortmund has caught the eye of all the top clubs in the world, with the Norweigian forward being linked to Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munch, Manchester United, and Liverpool to name a few. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that he cannot help but take an interest in what the forward is achieving at his old club Dortmund. Haaland has managed to score 62 goals in 63 games for BVB and that strike rate is the reason he will be the player everyone wants to get their hands on.

Klopp talked about the forward saying that the extraordinary talent is a "force of nature", explaining that he saw during a goal celebration, Haaland hit the ball on the ground so hard that there was a dent in the ground.

"Of course there is a danger with such an extraordinary talent. The boy is a force of nature," Klopp explained to Bild. "During a goal celebration, he hit the ball on the ground... I wasn't sure if there was a dent in the ground after!"

The Liverpool boss then said that sooner or later the big clubs will be swarming around him. When he was asked if Liverpool would be interested, he replied saying that Haaland is a very interesting player.

"Sooner or later he'll be in the conversation of big clubs. I don't know if that will already be the case next year, but then Dortmund will have to stand up to him. He is simply a very interesting player. I really like the energy he brings to the pitch. But he would generally suit most teams," said Klopp.

BVB Coach thinks Haaland could stay longer

Dortmund's head coach Marco Rose thinks that Haaland could end up staying past the 2021-22 season and see out his contract possibly.

"He still has a long-term contract with us. Just because the public is constantly talking about him leaving BVB next summer, that doesn't necessarily have to be the case," the Dortmund head coach said during an interview with Sport Bild. "In the end, Erling has to decide for himself where he sees his future. In any case, we are happy that he is currently playing for us - and, who knows, possibly it'll be even more than just one season if we write an extraordinary story here" he added.

Erling Haaland is a player that the entire world wants, claims Salihamidzic

In an interaction with Sport1, Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed Bayern Munich’s interest in a transfer for Erling Haaland. Salihamidzic said that Haaland is potentially a player the entire world wants to have and that Bayern Munich is also interested. He confirmed that the Bundesliga champions are eyeing the situation and would be “complete amateurs” if they didn’t.

Erling Haaland could sign for Liverpool in 2022, says Rummenigge

Former Borussia Dortmund star Michael Rummenigge believes Liverpool could sign Erling Haaland in the 2022 summer transfer window. While speaking to Sport1, Rummenigge said,

"Yes. They (Haaland and Mbappe) could get there. We’ll have to wait and see where he goes after this season. Real and Barca have financial problems so I could imagine him moving to England. His father used to play there too. I could well imagine Liverpool for Haaland."

Manchester United favourites to sign Haaland

As per reports from The Sun, Haaland chose to snub Man United for a move to the Bundesliga as there was uncertainty over whether Solskjaer would still remain in charge. Erling Haaland has a close relationship with fellow countryman Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was unwilling to risk a move to Old Trafford if the Norwegian was about to be sacked. Both the striker and his father, former Manchester City star Alf-Inge, were not inclined to work under a manager with who they had no relationship if Solskjaer was sacked. The Norwegian boss gave Haaland his debut as a teenager at Molde when he was the manager of the club. However, with Solskjaer now having signed a new three-year contract last week, Man United are confident that they are now favourites to sign Europe's most tracked striker.

