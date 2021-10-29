Jurgen Klopp Claims Liverpool Has To Defend Better Despite Thrashing Manchester United 5-0

Although Liverpool recorded an emphatic 5-0 victory against arch-rivals Manchester United last weekend in the Premier League, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp still believes the team needs to improve defensively. The Reds will face Brighton this weekend on Saturday at Anfield. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on October 30.

Ahead of the match, Klopp was asked if he can compare his current team's form with that of the team that won the 2019-20 Premier League title in record-breaking time. The Reds won the Premier League with seven games to spare, a feat that has not been recorded until date.

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool need to improve defensively

While speaking at his pre-match press conference, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said, "I think the team didn’t change too much, right? Gini is out, that’s clear, but all the rest should be pretty similar. Yeah, Ibou is in now, Diogo is in now, Thiago - unfortunately not available - but is around. Actually, I don’t actually think about these things, ‘Are we better than 18 months ago?’ It's not too important, you have to be as good as you can at the moment, and yes we have to improve, and yes there is space for improvement. We know that."

The German boss then went on to explain why he does not want to pay too much heed to Liverpool's 5-0 win over Manchester United as the season is long and the Reds still have weaknesses in defence.