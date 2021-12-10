Jurgen Klopp Confident Gerrard Will Manage Liverpool One Day, But Warns Him About Timing

Ahead of the clash against Aston Villa this weekend, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said that he is confident that club legend Steven Gerrard will manage the club at some point in his career.

However, he warned the former England captain to time his decision correctly, having seen Frank Lampard being sacked after less than two years as Chelsea's head coach.

Ahead of Liverpool's clash against Aston Villa this weekend, Jurgen Klopp said, "Yes, absolutely I think [he will]. The only problem is, when is the right moment for that? We saw that with Frank [Lampard] during his time at Chelsea, which was a similar story. Stevie's doing really well at the moment because he's very young for a manager, so when is the right moment for him to take the job? It's not that he's not able to do it, but how long he wants to do it. But yes, I think it will definitely happen, and it's good for everybody."

Even though Steven Gerrard played at Liverpool for over 15 years, managing a club of such stature will come with entirely different pressures and expectations as to being a player. The Reds are arguably one of the most successful clubs in the country, having won 19 First Division/Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, 8 EFL Cups, six UEFA Champions Leagues, amongst several others.

Despite the success of the Reds, Klopp does not believe it is essential for an incoming manager to be a proven winner but insisted that they needed to win when they got to a club like Liverpool. The German coach added,