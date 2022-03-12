Jurgen Klopp Gives Brutally Honest Verdict On Abramovich Sanction; 'Putin Is Responsible'

Chelsea Football Club has been in news recently for all the wrong reasons with Roman Abramovich being in the centre of all the news. The UK government imposed sanctions on Roman Abramovich, due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The sanctions have effectively put a pin on the sale of the club. Amid the turmoil Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the decision by the UK government on Roman Abramovich.

Jurgen Klopp offers support to Roman Abramovich

Despite issuing sanctions against Roman Abramovich, the British government decided to allow Chelsea to continue its football-related activities was made in order to protect the wider football community, including the Premier League, loyal fans, and other stakeholders. Ahead of Liverpool's trip to Brighton Jurgen Klopp while speaking about the entire issue said,

"There is one man who is really responsible and that’s Vladimir Putin. I don’t know about Roman Abramovich’s role in all these kind of things. But over the years you could guess that maybe he is pretty close. I think what the British Government did is right to be 100 per cent honest. It is still not cool for the people at Chelsea and the supporters. I get that. But I think the things the Government did are right."

Chelsea lose main sponsor after Roman Abramovich sanction

On Thursday, Chelsea Club's current sponsor 'Three' has temporarily suspended its deal with the London-based club due to the sanctions being imposed by the UK government on Roman Abramovich. As per ESPN report, the telecommunications company has asked for its logo to be removed from the club's kit, Stamford Bridge and Chelsea's Cobham training base. Besides Three, other Chelsea sponsors like Hyundai are also weighing upon the ongoing situation. Their agreement with the club is thought to be worth around £10m ($13,1m) per season.

Roman Abramovich's tenure as Chelsea owner

Roman Abramovich, had an extremely successful stint since becoming the owner of Chelsea Football Club. Under his leadership, the club has won 21 trophies in 19 years. They have won the Premier League and FA Cup on five occasions, the EFL Cup thrice and the UEFA Champions League twice, among others.