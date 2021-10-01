Jurgen Klopp Reacts After Daniel Craig Claims Reds Boss Can Play James Bond

After Daniel Craig claimed that Jurgen Klopp would perform the role of James Bond well, the Liverpool boss gave a hilarious response to the actor's suggestion. While speaking at the Manchester City pre-match press conference, Klopp appreciated Craig's comments but insisted that he would not perform the role well.

As for Liverpool's form, they are currently at the top of the Premier League standings with 14 points after six matches, one point clear off Manchester City, who they will face this weekend. The Liverpool vs Manchester City match will take place on Sunday, with the game scheduled to kick-off live at 9:00 PM IST.

Jurgen Klopp responds to Daniel Craig's comments

While speaking at the Manchester City pre-match press conference, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said, "Thank you for having these nice words, but I would be a very bad James Bond!" He joked that if he 'walked out of the water in swim shorts, the whole of the world would turn off!'

Daniel Craig 'worships' Jurgen Klopp

In a Sky Sports interview, former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher asked Daniel Craig if he believed Jurgen Klopp would play the role of James Bond well. In response, Craig said, "I mean I worship him, so yes. I’ve been lucky enough to meet him a couple of times, and you just want to follow him. There’s a couple of people I’ve met over the years like that." The James Bond actor met Klopp and the rest of the Liverpool team in New Jersey in 2018 after the Reds defeated Manchester City 2-1 in the International Champions Cup tie.

Jurgen Klopp insists game against Manchester City will be difficult

While speaking at his pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also explained why he believes the game against Manchester City will be difficult despite the Citizens' disappointing defeat in the Champions League this week.

"It's a big game Sunday. Man City are outstanding. They lost at PSG, and I said they would strike back, but I've seen it back, and they don't have to. They didn't use their chances, and PSG scored. How Man City dominated says a lot of their quality. We have to play properly. It's Anfield and...we're really looking forward to it. I can say that."