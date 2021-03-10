Jurgen Klopp, Hansi Flick Lead Race To Replace Joachim Low At German National Team

Legendary German national team manager Joachim Low will bring an end to his successful stint with the conclusion of the Euro 2020 competition this year. The official website of the German Football Association (DFB) has confirmed the manager's decision to step down from his role after 15 years at the helm. With his exit now imminent, several top names have cropped up to replace Low, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick among the top contenders.

Joachim Low contract ends in 2022, manager to step down after conclusion of Euro 2020

On Tuesday, the DFB officially announced Low's decision to leave the German national team once the Euro 2020 concludes next summer. Ironically, the Joachim Low contract with the national team runs until the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But the manager had demanded an early release which has been agreed to by the DFB.

The manager expressed his gratitude for all the love and support he has received for a decade and a half. He also discussed the immense pride that he has felt while being at the helm with the German national team. Notably, he was being linked with an exit following the 2018 World Cup exit but went on to continue.

Joachim Low replacement: Jurgen Klopp, Hansi Flick among top contenders

Following Low's exit confirmation, the race to replace him has begun. According to a report by German media publication Bild Sport, Liverpool manager Klopp and Bavarian boss Hansi Flick are the frontrunners for the top job. Klopp has struggled with the defending Premier League champions of late.

Jürgen Klopp AND Hansi Flick are the hot candidates for successors of Jogi Löw. The Bundestrainer of @DFB_Team will resign in summer @LFC @FCBayern @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 9, 2021

Although he guided Liverpool to the Champions League title in 2019, apart from their first Premier League glory last season, his side's performance recently has landed him in massive trouble. The Reds are on a six-game losing streak at Anfield as they slip down to the eighth spot in the Premier League. Notably, the Jurgen Klopp contract runs until 2024.

Steven Gerrard, who guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in over a decade is reportedly being lined up for a return to Anfield. Meanwhile, Hansi Flick has gone on to prove his mettle with the Bavarians ever since his appointment in November 2019. Under him, Bayern Munich clinched six titles across Germany and Europe, becoming only the second club to do so after Barcelona and thus has the requisite experience to manage the national team.

Image courtesy: Liverpool website, Bayern Twitter