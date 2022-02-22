Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Catching Man City: 'Didn't Think One Second About A Title Race'

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the possibility of a title race existing for his side as he believes that they need all the luck to have any possibility of defeating Manchester City this season in the Premier League.

As things stand, the Reds are currently in second place with 57 points, six points behind leaders City, however, with a game in hand. The game in hand is against Leeds United on Wednesday night. The match commences live at 1:15 AM IST on February 24.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp rules out title race

While speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Leeds United game, Jurgen Klopp said, "I was on my way home at 2-1 Spurs then I arrived at home and didn't follow it," said the German when asked about the title race. "I was sure City would equalise. We went out and the driver was very excited, 2-2 then 3-2, he told me Spurs had won. 'Oh!' was my reaction. Nothing has changed, really. We need to win."

The Liverpool coach believes that Manchester City will win all their games as he added, "We expect that (City will win their games). We play them once, that's one we definitely want to win. In this game [Leeds], nothing has changed. We cannot win everything in just one game. We just try to win a very difficult Premier League game. We saw all the faces of Leeds on Sunday."

Jurgen Klopp's take on the test Leeds will pose Liverpool

While speaking at the same press conference, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said, "Leeds man-mark all over the pitch so if you are not in the game then Leeds will eat you. They are leading in three decisive running Premier League stats. You have to be ready for these runs and they never give up on top of that. Some spectacular results in both directions. Leeds fight to stay in this league and they really never give up, so we have to make sure we cannot help tomorrow. We have a lot of work to do," explained the German.

The 54-year old praises Leeds even though they are currently languishing in 15th place in the Premier League table with 23 points, just five points clear of the relegation places.

Image: AP