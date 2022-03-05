Jurgen Klopp Provides Timeline For Liverpool Exit: 'At The Moment, I Am Full Of Energy'

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has broken his silence on his future as he revealed a timeline of when he is likely to leave Anfield, having stated that he is full of energy at the moment and that he has no plans of leaving anytime soon. However, he admitted that it was crucial for him to have the passion and desire to continue coaching to stay with the Reds.

Liverpool fans will hope that Klopp stays at the club for as long as possible because, during his stint as manager, the team has won three major trophies: UEFA Champions League in 2018-19, Premier League in 2019-20 and EFL Cup in 2021-22. As things stand, the German's contract at Anfield runs out in 2024 after having signed a new four and a half year deal in 2019. If he were to leave then, he would have spent nine years at the club.

Jurgen Klopp provides timeline on Liverpool exit

While speaking at his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp said, "The plan at the moment is to do 2024." However, the German coach did add that there is a possibility that he might extend his contract when the time comes. "My future will be OK," added Klopp. "I don't have to plan. I could book [extend his contract] last-minute – let's put it like this. It is not a problem. No, the plan is the future of the club that we are constantly working on, that everything is in place and the things we do are not for me, not for us, not for this generation, they are for a long, long time."

Klopp then went on to decide the parameters that will make him decide if he were to extend his contract at Anfield or not. "At the moment I am full of energy but we have to – I have to – make sure that is the case because I don't want to sit around and be more tired than others and think: 'Wow, why is everyone bothered about the things out there because I couldn't care less?'"

While Liverpool fans will hope that Klopp extends his contract, their focus will return to the Premier League this weekend as the Reds are scheduled to face West Ham on Saturday. The club are still in the hunt for the quadruple, having already won the EFL Cup last weekend when they defeated Chelsea 11-10 on penalties after the scores were tied at 0-0 at the end of both 90 minutes and extra time.